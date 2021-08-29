'Cold, Warm, Hot': Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Takes Three Showers a Day

Dwayne Johnson has been receiving quite some attention on social media all thanks to his three-time bathing routine. The incident was triggered when a Twitter user shared a hilarious GIF where The Rock can be seen smelling something. The user also wrote that the only smell coming from the star is of what he is cooking. Although this post is unavailable now, it did create an interesting conversation amidst the star’s fans — who started guessing how he must smell in person. Many of his fans came to his defense and commented that he must smell amazing, while others didn’t agree and cited that most Hollywood A-listers don’t shower as much as they should.

At this point, Dwayne took it upon himself to clear the air. He posted about his bathing routine and wrote that he showered thrice a day — with cold water after he wakes up, with warm water after a workout, and with hot water at the end of the day.

Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work.Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower 🧼 🎶 https://t.co/iE6ZPhrthL— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 7, 2021

Now that your favourite star bathes three times a day doesn’t mean that you should start this ritual too. According to experts the number of times one should wash totally depends on age group, climate, and how much one sweats. Babies and aged people don’t have to bathe daily. People living in colder climes can bathe on alternate days as excessive washing can leave their skins dry. Sultry weather means one needs to bathe daily using a cleanser. Many celebrities, in the past, have revealed their whimsical skincare and hygiene routines.

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s entertaining Disney project Jungle Cruise is already grabbing a lot of attention for all the right reasons. The movie depicts the journey of British scientist Dr Lily Houghton, played by Emily, as she takes on a mission to find the Tree Of Life — which possesses immense healing powers — with the aid of riverboat captain Frank, played by Dwayne.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here