Coldplay Fan Who Met Chris Martin at Hospital 6 Years Ago Finally Attends His Concert

When Coldplay’s Chris Martin met Salvador Vargas in an ICU of a hospital in Mexico in 2017, the British musician promised to see him again all healthy, but at his concert. Vargas, a fan of the British Rock Band and the singer, was attached to a ventilator back then when Chris Martin came to visit him. Five years later, Vargas got to attend Coldplay’s concert in Guadalajara where the band is performing after a decade as part of their Mexican leg of the Latin America tour. The images from the concert were shared online by the hospital where Vargas was treated. “Patients are the most important thing for us, when they are discharged, sometimes we do not know what their destination is or what path they will take,” Hospital General de México wrote on Twitter while sharing two pictures of Vargas from the concert and one old photo of Chris Martin’s visit to the hospital.

Los pacientes son lo mas importante para nosotros, cuando ellos se van de alta, algunas veces no sabemos cual sea su destino o que camino lleguen a tomar. Gracias a todo el personal de salud y también agradecemos a los pacientes y familiares por su confianza. Chava thks. pic.twitter.com/C5tDBgjv67— Hospital General (@HGM_OD) March 31, 2022

At the concert, Vargas was seen carrying a placard which had the photo of Chris Martin visiting him at the hospital. The photo also featured Vargas and the doctor treating him at the time.

The placard also had a handwritten note below the photo which read, “You told me the next time you want to see me in a concert. And here I am.” For the concert, Vargas wore a t-shirt with the same hospital image.

Dr Daniel Ortiz Morales, who featured in the hospital photo, also shared two before and after images on Facebook. The one photo had Vargas in the hospital while the other featured him enjoying the Coldplay concert. “Promises fulfilled,” the doctor wrote in the caption of the post.

The two pictures also throw light on the massive improvement in Vargas’ health.

The concert in Mexico became special for everyone as Coldplay shared the stage with Fher, the lead singer of the Mexican rock band Mana, to perform their hit single ‘Rayanado El Sol’.

