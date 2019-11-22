Coldplay to Pause Tours Till They Can Arrange 'Environmentally Beneficial' Concerts

From now on, Coldplay have said they will only undertake new tours if they can make it beneficial for the environment.

Speaking to BBC News, the band front man Chris Martin said they are not touring for their new album, Everyday Life, until they can figure out how to do concerts that are carbon-neutral.

Martin said, "We're taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial," adding, "All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job." He also went on to add that their future tours have to "have a positive impact," BBC reported.

Instead of a global tour, the band is playing only two gigs in Jordan, which will be broadcast to a global audience via YouTube, reported BBC.

They also reported World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) as saying that it is “fantastic” to see famed artists stepping up for causes that protect the planet, in connection to Coldplay's decision.

The organisation's head of climate change, Gareth Redmond-King told BBC that everyone has a responsibility to lead by example, "in the face of this climate and nature crisis."

However, Coldplay is not the only musical band to address the issues of environmental degradation. According to a report in The Guardian, Billie Eilish too has announced to make her tours as environment friendly as possible.

