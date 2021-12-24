Coldplay to Stop Making New Music in 2025, Fans Express Dismay with Memes

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has said that the band will stop recording new music in 2025. The 44-year-old musician made the revelation during an appearance on BBC Radio 2’s special broadcast. “Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and after that, I think we will only tour,” Martin said. “And maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then,” he added. Martin leads the band which also includes Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion. Coldplay released their ninth album, ‘Music of the Spheres’, in October this year. The band is set to embark on a global tour next year. At the time of the album’s release, Martin had said that the band might stop after releasing three more albums.

“This is not a joke, this is true. I think after 12 that will be the end of our catalogue, but I think we will always want to play live together,” Martin told Absolute Radio. “So, I think in the way that the (Rolling) Stones do, it will be so cool if we can still be touring in our late 70s. That will be wonderful if anybody wants to come,” he added.

The rock band’s fans were disappointed to hear the news and took to Twitter to express their love for the ‘Paradise’ artistes.

“Coldplay’s last album may be released in 2025 but one thing is certain: they will NEVER abandon us and we’ll love them FOREVER. ‘We exist for and because of you'"

Coldplay's last album may be released in 2025 but one thing is certain: they will NEVER abandon us and we’ll love them FOREVER 🤍“We exist for and because of you” pic.twitter.com/WazP4Ajioa — (Ultr)Alexia 🪐 (@everyday42life) December 24, 2021

“Coldplay fans to Chris Martin right now:"

Coldplay fans to Chris Martin right now: pic.twitter.com/3KuSjBVF5d— Abhi ⦵ *✧ ♡ ❍ ∞ (@CallMeAbhiiii) December 22, 2021

“Chris Martin wishing us a Merry Christmas after announcing Coldplay is done after 3 more albums:"

Chris Martin wishing us a Merry Christmas after announcing Coldplay is done after 3 more albums: pic.twitter.com/Lru2McRhJH— charlotte 🜔 *✧ ♡ ❍ ∞ (@charlievermore) December 23, 2021

“Coldplay fans at Coldplay til 2025."

Coldplay fans at Coldplay til 2025 pic.twitter.com/68MeamfaPr— Coeurli 🥖🍓 (@Coeurli) December 23, 2021

“why does chris martin has to ruin my day by saying coldplay will stop making music in 2025 we can’t trust any man."

why does chris martin has to ruin my day by saying coldplay will stop making music in 2025 we can't trust any man pic.twitter.com/caXAbJeYnF— #1 biutyful stan (@C0L0RATURA) December 22, 2021

Coldplay’s first album was 2000’s ‘Parachutes’, followed by ‘A Rush of Blood to the Head’ (2002), ‘X&Y’ (2005), ‘Viva la Vida’ (2008), ‘Mylo Xyloto’ (2011), ‘Ghost Stories’ (2014), ‘A Head Full of Dreams’ (2015), ‘Everyday Life’ (2019) and ‘Music of the Spheres’.

(With inputs from PTI)

