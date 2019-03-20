College Asks Students to Not Gatecrash Weddings, Twitter Defends It as 'Ancient Tradition'

A NIT college warns its students not to attend weddings in the neighborhood without invitation. pic.twitter.com/CxPpE8g9Wb — Vasu (@vasudevan_k) March 19, 2019

As a engineer it's nothing but natural, I am proud believer of such ancient traditions — Chowkidar KampilyaWasi (@KampilyaW) March 20, 2019

This is ridiculous. They can't take away the rights of students who lives in hostel. I condemn this. — احتشام khan (@Makmania88) March 19, 2019

Hahaha. My brother, who studied at REC Moorthal, used to do this with his friends. Haha. — Nidhi Jamwal (@JamwalNidhi) March 19, 2019

I shared with my brother and he had this to say. LOL. pic.twitter.com/A2hSNz4Wj0 — Nidhi Jamwal (@JamwalNidhi) March 19, 2019

My guess is that the hostel food is...well...uncivilized — Krish Ashok (@krishashok) March 20, 2019

In weddings at Baradari Marriage Hall in Lucknow, hosts prepare food for additional 100-150 people than what they have inVited. Just because it’s close to Lucknow University Hostel. — Faraz (@iamAKHTER) March 20, 2019

Learning from Hindi movies...

Way to go kids! — Kiran Martis ‏‎‎کیرن مارٹیس (@kiranmartis9) March 20, 2019

While gate-crashing weddings for a free meal sounds like a fun idea, a college in Kurukshetra has issued a notification to warn students against it.National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Kurukshetra, Uttar Pradesh, has issued a circular asking students to not attend weddings in the area without an invitation.Apparently, more than one student from the institute have attempted to gate-crash weddings without an invited."It has been reported that some students of our institute are going to attend the marriage/parties in the city without having any invitation", the circular said.The note, which promptly made its way to Twitter, further said that such acts were "unethical" and students indulging in such acts would face disciplinary action.Many on social media reacted to the circular, calling it hilarious but also empathising with the hapless scholars. Other students also chimed in, with one adding that there was nothing wrong with such "ancient traditions".