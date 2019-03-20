LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

College Asks Students to Not Gatecrash Weddings, Twitter Defends It as 'Ancient Tradition'

The circular, which landed on Twitter, said that attending weddings/parties without invitation was "unethical" and students indulging in such acts would face disciplinary action.

News18.com

Updated:March 20, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
College Asks Students to Not Gatecrash Weddings, Twitter Defends It as 'Ancient Tradition'
Source: Twitter/@vasudevan_k/Reuters
Loading...
While gate-crashing weddings for a free meal sounds like a fun idea, a college in Kurukshetra has issued a notification to warn students against it.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Kurukshetra, Uttar Pradesh, has issued a circular asking students to not attend weddings in the area without an invitation.

Apparently, more than one student from the institute have attempted to gate-crash weddings without an invited.

"It has been reported that some students of our institute are going to attend the marriage/parties in the city without having any invitation", the circular said.

The note, which promptly made its way to Twitter, further said that such acts were "unethical" and students indulging in such acts would face disciplinary action.




Many on social media reacted to the circular, calling it hilarious but also empathising with the hapless scholars. Other students also chimed in, with one adding that there was nothing wrong with such "ancient traditions".























Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram