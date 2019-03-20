College Asks Students to Not Gatecrash Weddings, Twitter Defends It as 'Ancient Tradition'
The circular, which landed on Twitter, said that attending weddings/parties without invitation was "unethical" and students indulging in such acts would face disciplinary action.
Source: Twitter/@vasudevan_k/Reuters
National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Kurukshetra, Uttar Pradesh, has issued a circular asking students to not attend weddings in the area without an invitation.
Apparently, more than one student from the institute have attempted to gate-crash weddings without an invited.
"It has been reported that some students of our institute are going to attend the marriage/parties in the city without having any invitation", the circular said.
The note, which promptly made its way to Twitter, further said that such acts were "unethical" and students indulging in such acts would face disciplinary action.
A NIT college warns its students not to attend weddings in the neighborhood without invitation. pic.twitter.com/CxPpE8g9Wb— Vasu (@vasudevan_k) March 19, 2019
Many on social media reacted to the circular, calling it hilarious but also empathising with the hapless scholars. Other students also chimed in, with one adding that there was nothing wrong with such "ancient traditions".
As a engineer it's nothing but natural, I am proud believer of such ancient traditions— Chowkidar KampilyaWasi (@KampilyaW) March 20, 2019
This is ridiculous. They can't take away the rights of students who lives in hostel. I condemn this.— احتشام khan (@Makmania88) March 19, 2019
Hahaha. My brother, who studied at REC Moorthal, used to do this with his friends. Haha.— Nidhi Jamwal (@JamwalNidhi) March 19, 2019
I shared with my brother and he had this to say. LOL. pic.twitter.com/A2hSNz4Wj0— Nidhi Jamwal (@JamwalNidhi) March 19, 2019
My guess is that the hostel food is...well...uncivilized— Krish Ashok (@krishashok) March 20, 2019
In weddings at Baradari Marriage Hall in Lucknow, hosts prepare food for additional 100-150 people than what they have inVited. Just because it’s close to Lucknow University Hostel.— Faraz (@iamAKHTER) March 20, 2019
Learning from Hindi movies...— Kiran Martis کیرن مارٹیس (@kiranmartis9) March 20, 2019
Way to go kids!
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Goofed up in His Tweet Announcing 'Inshallah'. Can You Spot it?
- IPL 2019: Kohli and Chhetri Bond During RCB Training Camp
- Karan Johar: It’s My Prerogative to Talk About My Life, My Sexuality, My Orientation
- Google Launches Game Streaming Platform Called Stadia, to Take on The Traditional Gaming Industry
- All Planes, Choppers Booked by Political Parties in India Ahead of General Elections 2019
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s