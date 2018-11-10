College Girl Uses Tinder to Help Her Ace Math Test, Twitter is Impressed

This is amazing — Bonnie Kavoussi (@bkavoussi) November 8, 2018

Tinder has no other purpose other than dating. Or does it? A college girl from the US has just found a brand new and rather noble use of the dating app - to help her with her math.19-year-old Madeline McMaster, a second year student in the University of Minnesota, was about to appear for her Midterm exams and she took to Tinder to seek help for an upcoming Calculus test. She clicked a photo of herself holding a placard with the words "I need help with math" handwritten on it. she then put the photo up on Tinder with the appropriate description, letting eligible matches know that she was only here to learn math. She also shared the image on Twitter.Needless to say, the photo went viral on the microblogging site with many people appreciating Madeline's ingenuity and unique use of the dating app.