Colombian Woman Who Beheaded an Owl Shot Dead by Bike-borne Men Outside Her Home

Social media fame might cost a woman dearly as a vigilante in Colombia took matters in his own hands and punished an animal abuser by killing her. The incident was reported from Corozal in Sucre state on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was a woman who had caused a great stir online after she posted images of a decapitated owl on social media. The police, however, have been unable to confirm whether she was murdered for killing the bird or the attack is unrelated to the viral incident. The 21-year-old woman was named Mileydis Aldana. She was assassinated right outside her home as a gun-toting motorcycle rider drove by the house.

Six months ago, Aldana created a video in which she beheaded a living barn owl and posted the disturbing clip on social media. Since then, she had been named as the “owl killer” for her degrading act.

Once the bird was dead, she posed with the headless body in multiple poses. She can be seen smiling and laughing as she brandishes the owl corpse for the camera. In some photos, she has the head in one hand while the body in other. In many of them, she seems to hold alcohol while displaying her kill with pride.

Many were outraged by her act and wanted her to be punished. The killer took six shots at her while his partner waited on the bike on which they fled after the crime. She was announced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Aldana was already under investigation by the police after the video was seen by members of Colombia's environmental agency. There was an ongoing probe for animal abuse against her.

Though many countries have strict laws against animal hunt and abuse; they are limited to a monetary fine and short-term imprisonment. Aldana would have likely received some light punishment if the probe found her guilty. The animal abuse law Ley 1774 in the South American country states “Crimes against the life, physical and emotional integrity of animals” are punishable as criminal activity.