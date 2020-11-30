Colombian Youtuber Might Face Charges For Pranking People Into Eating Soap Covered With Chocolate

Social media influencers often engage in weird and off-beat acts in the race to garner more followers. But sometimes they might get too far while trying to score more eyeballs and what initially might seem a fun idea for a social media video might just be in poor taste. This is exactly what happened with a Colombian social media influencer who, in a bid to 'prank' people, came under scrutiny of the law when he made poor and homeless people eat soap bars covered in molten chocolate, Daily Mail reported.

Milton Domínguez, a Colombian influencer known in social media as Jay Tomy, bought five soap bars for his prank and covered them all in molten chocolate. He then approached unsuspecting poor people and told them that he was starting a new business of the 'popsicles' and told them to take a bite of the soap bars covered in chocolate.

A video clip that the Youtuber had uploaded showed Domínguez first going to a store to buy white soap bars. He then goes on to melt chocolate in a pan and then dips them in the chocolate.

Visiting a few people, Domínguez and a woman who is also seen in the video tell them of their "new business plan" and offer them the soap bars.

A man who eats the fake popsicles realises after a few bites that he is eating ice cream bars and not chocolate.

"Man, I see you gave me soap,' the elderly man says to which Domínguez is heard giggling.

The duo offered the fake ice creams to a boy as well, who realises early-on that Domínguez is playing a prank. He says to him 'this tastes like soap' and they all laugh.

Even though a few of the comments seemed to be okay with the prank, most did not like and this led to Domínguez eventually issuing an apology to his social media followers over the prank.

He issued an apology over the prank and said that after the negative reaction he got from the public, he has reflected on his actions and realised the difference between "a joke and what can be perceived as an action that threatens people."

Cartagena Metropolitan Police brigade general Henry Sanabria said that the youtuber and two other people who took part in the prank might face charges against them. One of them, identified as Dilan has apologised for his role in the prank and was fined $324.