Colonies on Mars, Ivanka for President: Predictions by 'The Simpsons' Which Haven't Come True, Yet

Do the writers of The Simpsons have a magic crystal ball? Or are they just clairvoyant?

In the thirty years that the show has been running, the writers have been able to accurately predict numerous events before they actually happened, and no one knows how. According to an article by New York Times, the writers have to think a year in advance, because the episodes are aired one year after they're shot. But it is quite eerie accurate some of these predictions are.

The Simpsons predicted that Donald Trump would be the president of the United States more than sixteen years ago. In 1997, an episode "The City of New York vs Homer Simpson" referred to a possible attack on the World Trade Centre in Manhattan. One need not be reminded of what followed in 2001.

In the following year, another episode spoke about the discovery of the Higgs Boson particle and more than ten years later, it came true.

The most recent one? The Simpsons predicted the coronavirus outbreak and the murder hornets too.

The 1993 episode titled "Marge in Chains" showed a mysterious virus from Asia invading the town of Springfield. The virus starts in Japan, where a sick factory employee in Japan sneezes into numerous packages containing juicers, that multiple people in Springfield buy. And that's how the virus spreads.

The symptoms of the virus, which is called 'Osaka Flu' in the episode is exactly similar to today's coronavirus crisis - they all have symptoms of the common flu.

Over the years, the show has predicted other events too, which haven't come true yet. But given their track record, it wouldn't harm to stay prepared, just in case, right?

Mars colonization

Clearly, Elon Musk loves The Simpsons too.

In a 2016 episode titled, 'The Marge-ian Chronicles' (Season 27, episode 16) Lisa Simpson wants to head off to Mars but her mother, Marge, volunteers to accompany her. The duo finally make it to Mars in 2051.

In reality, Elon Musk has said that he wants to send 1 billion people to Mars by the year 2050. Too ambitious? Who knows. But even as Elon Musk wants to colonize Mars, the red planet may not be habitable after all. Nevertheless, if The Simpsons showed it, there's still hope, right?

Environmental disaster

In 2007, The Simpsons released a movie with the storyline which focused on a large scale environmental disaster wreaking havoc in Springfield. As a solution, authorities decided to put Springfield under a giant glass dome to protect it. Seems like a viable solution now during the coronavirus crisis, doesn't it?

Several environmental disasters have come and gone, but we're still waiting for a glass dome.

The first foreign US president?

And it is none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In the Simpsons movie, Arnold Schwarzenegger is an actor and a politician with Austrian origin and then be goes on to become the president of the United States. And it is Schwarzenegger who announces the construction of the giant dome.

However, we doubt that will ever come true, since a clause in the Constitution of the United States of America clearly mentions that unless one is a citizen, one cannot be president.

Ivanka Trump as US President

While The Simpsons did not explicitly say that Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump's daughter, would be president, there have been abundant hints to suggest the same. In a 2016 episode titled "Treehouse of Horror XXVII" (Season 28 episode 4), Homer Simpson was spotted wearing a presidential campaign tshirt, which said 'Ivanka for 2028'. That's roughly eight years from now. Only time will tell.

Planet of the robots

This is not an alien theory, to be honest. There are countless conspiracy theories which claim that artificial intelligence will one day take over. In 1994, the episode named "Itchy & Scratchyland" (Season 6, episode 4) showed a robot theme park which goes out of control and eventually kills everyone. Ominous? Or just proving the conspiracy theories? Let's hope we never find out.

Time to rewatch all thirty one seasons of The Simpsons? We agree.