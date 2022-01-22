Colorado Woman has Hair on Tongue Due to Rare Cancer

Have you ever heard about hair growing on the tongue? Well, there is a case of 42-year-old Cameron Newsom, a resident of Colorado Springs, who was diagnosed with a very rare cancer a few years ago. She had cancer named squamous cell carcinoma, which is a rare type of cancer associated with the skin of the tongue. When Cameron was diagnosed with tongue cancer, she underwent surgery to remove an infected part of her tongue. During the surgery, the infected portion of her tongue was replaced by her leg tissue. Although she has beaten cancer, a very strange thing is happening to her - hair started to grow in that specific part of the woman’s tongue which was replaced with her leg tissues.

Cameron told that while she was undergoing treatment, she had lost more than 7 pounds because she could neither eat nor drink anything at that time. Talking to a channel, she told, ‘At the time of my diagnosis, I’d lost over seven pounds because I was unable to eat or drink, I was 33 at the time and in very good shape, so I couldn’t understand why this was happening to me.’ 3 years after the doctor first saw the first spot on her tongue, she came to know that she had oral cancer. When she was told that she had tongue cancer, she felt that someone had given her the death penalty, but was ready to fight this battle.

She said that at that time she was 33-years-old, so she did not understand how she got cancer at such a young age. Cameron told that the skin tissue removed from her thigh was implanted in the tongue and it took 9 hours to complete this operation. According to Cameron, she can only taste with the part of her tongue in which the original tissue of her tongue is present.

