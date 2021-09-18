Colorado's Jared Polis is First Sitting Governor to Marry Partner in Same-sex Wedding

Jared Polis of US’ Colorado who was the first openly gay man in the States to be elected governor in 2018, has wedded his longtime partner and first gentleman Marlon Reis, a writer and animal welfare advocate. The duo were married in a Jewish ceremony as friends and family attended the ceremony as Polis and Reis said their vows in Boulder on Wednesday, the governor’s office said.

They have been together for 18 years and have two children, a 7-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl. Polis, a Democrat, and Reis were engaged in December as Reis was preparing to be hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. Reis was released from the hospital after two days. Polis also caught the coronavirus but had only mild symptoms.

“The greatest lesson we have learned over the past eighteen months is that life as we know it can change in an instant," the couple said in a statement. “We are thankful for the health and wellbeing of our family and friends, and the opportunity to celebrate our life together as a married couple.”

Polis had also earlier made history by being the first parent in a same-sex relationship elected to the United States House of Representatives.

The Guardian quoted Reis as saying how for a long time growing up, marriage was not even what they thought they can ever achieve.

“And in fact, the reality was that there was a lot of misinformation out there about what could potentially happen if you came out – what opportunities would you lose, how it would negatively impact you. So for a long time, the idea of getting married, we didn’t talk about," Reis said.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

