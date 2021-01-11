News18 Logo

Colourblind Ma Sees Colour for the First Time in Life, His Reaction is Warming Hearts on Twitter

A colourblind man's reaction to seeing colour for the first time in his life has the internet enthralled | Image credit: Twitter

Friends of the 22-year-old McKinley ‘Mac’ Erves gifted him tinted glasses to help overcome his colourblindness.

How often do you take time out of your busy, fast-paced life to stop and smell the roses? Before you answer that, you might want to take a look at the video of a 22-year-old colourblind man who gets emotional on seeing colours for the first time.

Shot by his friends, the 55-second clip shows McKinley ‘Mac’ Erves, a college student residing in LaGrange, Georgia, putting on red-tinted glasses. What follows next will warm the cockles of your heart.

Evidently overwhelmed, Erves covers his mouth with both hands as he soaks in the so-called mundane sights around him. At first, he whispers “wow” and then appears lost for words. “Bro, there’s no way you all see that sh*t,” says Erves as he takes a few steps towards a red car parked on the street.

The clip has garnered over 1.8 million likes and has been retweeted 30,000 times.

Erves, who himself posted the video on Twitter, couldn’t help gushing about his friends’ gesture, and said that he “couldn’t have asked for better people” in his life.

In a second video, he is seen exploring more of his surroundings, laughing hysterically as he picks up a leaf or checks out a red truck in the driveway.

As expected, the Twitterati couldn’t help but get emotional. Twitter user Chanelle Waterfalls (@BOO_UWHOREPaez) commented, “Stuff like this makes me so happy because we sometimes take for granted what someone else appreciates to the fullest.”

In the same thread, a netizen who goes by the name Della Reese’s Pinky Toe (@heyitsnataliemb) wrote: “I teared up on how genuinely excited he was to experience seeing colors (sic).”

Another Twitter user @SewCouture left a particularly heartfelt comment. “Yes!!! I had perfect vision and could see color until I took the medication when I was 17. Now I’m partially blind and colorblind in one eye Loudly crying face don’t realize what you have until it’s gone (sic).”

Following the Twitterati’s response, Erves posted a video with his friends who helped him get the glasses.

In an interview with Today, Erves said that he hasn’t taken off his glasses during daytime since he got them. “I’ve always seen what I’ve seen, but then when these glasses corrected my vision, it’s something I won’t forget,” he added.

According to the UK-based Colour Blind Awareness organisation, colourblindness or colour vision deficiency affects approximately 1 in 12 men (8%) and 1 in 200 women in the world. Worldwide, there are approximately 300 million people with colour blindness, almost the entire population of the USA.


