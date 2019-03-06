'Colourism Matters': Will Smith Playing Serena and Venus Williams' Father Sparks Debate Online



Colorism matters..love will Smith but there are other black actors for this role https://t.co/qrV1QuBiJH

Why is he always cast in roles portraying dark skin men like there aren’t tons of black actors that would make more sense for the role? https://t.co/1VcZyCmwTK



?? was mahershala not available or any other darker skinned male actor ever?? https://t.co/tBNwgxl8hj

Should’ve had Dennis Haysbert play him!!! pic.twitter.com/ExwPOcgfvs



It's not about skin colour. Will Smith can not act. Give me Idris Elba.

Was Idris Elba busy ?



Scratching my head at the Will Smith casting but also... congrats to the writer who put their script on @theblcklst and now has Will Smith in their film! https://t.co/ltUGNo2wXx

1. Too young

2. Looks nothing like him.

3. Too light

4. The complexion

5. The skin tone

6. The melanin (or lack thereof)

1. Not all black people need to be played Will Smith. Stop casting dark roles with light skinned (or more well known) actors. I thought we were past this... https://t.co/2GofmPDe5t

Scarlett Johansson might as well play Venus with this kind of mess casting https://t.co/GmDItxrjJm



I'm confused. Apparently some people are complaining about Will Smith's casting in this because he is too light?!? Sure he's not as dark as Mr. Williams but he is a good actor and a bankable asset. https://t.co/01lyplIQZ2

I’m telling you my guy not stopping till he gets the Oscar! https://t.co/rXBkyRqPhO



What'd I say on MovieTalk last week? Will Smith needs to remind the world what a damn good actor he is! Lo and behold, today brings news he'll play the father of Venus & Serena Williams in KING RICHARD. Sounds like a great role for him to me! https://t.co/C7mxc0SIXS

Right! Like the actor won’t always look like who he’s playing.



