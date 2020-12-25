Columbian Orchestra Performs Concert Just for Dogs, Video is Winning Hearts on Internet

A video of an orchestra playing a concert expressly for dogs has been winning canine-lovers on the internet.

The Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra recently performed a concert in Columbia meant exclusively for four-legged connoisseurs of classical music. And the dogs seemed to have a gala time.

A video of the performance by the Bogota orchestra was shared on YouTube.

But the performance wasn't just art for art's sake. Through the pet concert, the musicians tried to raise awareness about the impact of fireworks on animals. The event came ahead of New Year celebrations in Columbia and through the concert, the musicians also tried to promote social distancing and celebrating New Year responsibly while maintaining Covid-19 restrictions.

Firecrackers are known to have a severe impact on animals, especially pets and strays in cities. Irrespective of the occasion and timings, a pet parent will always ask you to avoid crackers and fireworks around their pets. This is not because they do not understand the essence of festivals. This is just because they care for the safety of others too. Despite a lot of requests, people often end up harming pets, not understanding the consequences.

In 2019, a Scottish woman named Margaret Adams had shared her plight when she revealed that fireworks caused her dog to go blind. She had been campaigning online for ‘an end to the sale of fireworks’ after an incident, which occurred a few years back, left her dog, Suzy, blind. Since then, the Labrador cross had been frightened by the sight of fireworks. Her eyes popped out and she lost her sight permanently.

As per reports, pets as well as stray animals and birds start shivering in fear, lose their appetite, become aggressive, salivate, and defecate inside the house, among others. The hearing capacity of animals is more sensitive than that of human. The hearing range of animals, like dogs, is approximately 40 Hz (hertz) to 60 Hz.