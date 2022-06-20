Colombia's River of 5 Colours is The Little-Known Wonder of Nature

Colombia’s Cano Cristales, often referred to as the river of 5 colours or the liquid rainbow, is no less than a spectacle. According to local legend, the river escaped paradise to flow through the Earth. Many people consider the multiple colours to be the result of supernatural forces or even magic. The real reason is quite scientific, though.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heinrich Uys (@at_leisure_now)



The multiple colours are not visible throughout the year, but only from July to September when the river water levels are low enough. It isn’t that the water itself changes colour from blue to a variety of different colours.

There is a specific plant called Macarenia Clavigera seen only in a couple of rivers in the region. The plant causes the effect.

The water turns red as soon as the sunlight falls on the plant found at the bottom of the river. At different light speeds, different colours, including bright blue, hot pink, orange or deep maroon, are visible.

Besides being drop-dead gorgeous to look at, the plant is also very sensitive to its environmental conditions. The best time to visit this river is when the sun is bright and shiny so that the plant can reflect its different colours.

The water should also be high enough for the plants to thrive, but not so high that you can’t visibly see the bottom of the river. The ecosystem is also very fragile as it changes with each new season and the river appears different than it did the year before.

This rainbow river can be a beautiful photo opportunity. Some travellers are sometimes allowed to take a swim, although there are some restrictions over how many people can partake. Next time when you make your travel plans to South America, be sure to enjoy one of the most unique ecosystems that the world has to offer in Colombia.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.