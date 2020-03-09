English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
3-MIN READ

'Come Back Stronger': Cricket Fans Console Sobbing Shafali Verma After T20 World Cup Defeat

Image credits: @Gurmitturkar2 | ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup.

Failing to bounce back in the run chase, Shafali looked visibly distraught when India were reeling at 55/4 and eventually broke down during the presentation ceremony as India faced an 85-run defeat to Australia on Sunday.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 9, 2020, 9:30 AM IST
"You are only 16. Chin up, Shafali!"

Heartbreaking scenes were witnessed at packed MCG stadium after India, playing in their first Women's T20 World Cup Final, were outperformed in a one-sided affair against Australia, who lifted their fifth title on Sunday.

With Australia batting first, India received their first setback after young sensation Shafali Verma dropped the opener, Alyssa Healy, on nine in the first over, who went onto smash 75.

Soon after, Beth Mooney too received a second life when Rajeshwari Gayakwad dropped a return chance when the batter was on 8.

Healy (75), along with Mooney (78*) propelled the hosts to a gigantic score of 184/4 in their designated 20 overs.

All eyes were on 16 years and 40 days old Verma, who jumped the ranks through the course of the tournament and piled up 161 in the league matches.

As luck would have it, Verma was undone on the third ball of the first over in the Indian run chase. The teenager fell caught behind trying to run Megan Schutt to the third man, knicking it to the keeper.

After her departure, Team India's batting unit came crumbling down to 99 all out at the hands of Schutt and spinner Jess Jonassen.

Upset by the earlier drop and failing to bounce back in the chase, Verma looked visibly distraught when India were reeling at 55/4 and eventually broke down during the presentation ceremony as the visitors faced an 85-run defeat in their first T20 World Cup finals.

While the young sensation was consoled by her teammates, captain Harmanpreet Kaur felt it was a learning experience for Verma and praised the Indian opener for a stunning World Cup journey.

"She's only 16, she's playing her first World Cup. She did really, really well and performed for us," said Kaur. "For a 16-year-old kid, it's difficult to keep thinking positively and stay in the game.

Cricket fans too believed Verma was being harsh on herself and consoled her with virtual tissues and hugs on Twitter.

