Come Rain or Pandemic: Desi Wedding Drive-in Managed to Beat Covid-19 Restrictions in UK

Coronavirus Pandemic has changed all the rules. Offices are promoting work from home, kids stay in their bed as they attend online classes, families “visit” each other on video calls. But weddings are a communal affair; watching your family member or friend on the happiest day of their lives on a mobile screen doesn’t cut it. Which is why a couple in the UK found a way to both obey the government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions as well as have a big-fat-Indian-wedding.

As of now, the UK does not allow more than 15 guests at a wedding or other celebration on account of the pandemic. However, more than 200 people participated in Roma Popat and Vinal Patel’s wedding in Colchester. Guests were to drive in and also stay inside their cars at Braxted Park.

More than two hundred guests attended the drive-in wedding of Roma and Vinal. Like a drive-in movie theatre popular in countries like the USA, a huge screen was erected in the park so that everyone could see the ceremony up-close.

The wedding buffet started off with a large picnic hamper, delivered out to each guest inside their car. Inside the hamper were snacks, sanitizers (because of course, it’s as essential as water now) and bin lining paper for trash. Later, waiters served more food.

The event was documented by I-Maani photography who posted about it on their blog. “What an epic event! Even during the pandemic, Roma and Vinal were able to pull off a 'drive-in' cinema-style wedding with all of their close family and friends, whilst maintaining all of the social distancing rules,” they posted. According to them, apart from cars, there was also another moving vehicle – Segways. These were used to deliver hot-pizzas and chips to the wedding guests.

The wedding was challenging to pull off because of the rain. An outdoor wedding in such a climate is a huge bummer, but everyone involved – from guests to family to photographers – indulged in the celebration with equal gusto. They even played games in golf carts later!

Indians do love big weddings, after all, and not even a pandemic can stop them having a dream wedding.