Comedian Abhishek Upmanyu Makes a Hilarious 'Khichdi' of Cooking and We Can't Stomach it

Khichdi is the ultimate rice and dal comfort food for us Indians. On a day when you feel sick or aren't in a mood to explore new things in the kitchen, khichdi is the way to go. It's delicious. Even better, a plate of khichdi offers a balance of carbohydrate and protein, is easy to digest and low on calories too.

With a global pandemic surrounding us and experts advising against venturing out in order to keep coronavirus at bay, Indian stand-up comedians are working from home, keeping us all entertained with podcasts, stand-up reruns or just interacting with fans through the screen on a daily basis.

This was a perfect time for comedian Abhishek Upmanyu to shine, who recently donned chef's hat to dish out a plate of humble khichdi. Yep, Dalgona coffee and baking bread are a thing of the past.

In a video titled "Khichdi recipe", Upmanyu starts the video with a list of ingredients to go about before cooking the dish.

"Ek aadmi ki khichdi banane ke liye aapko chahiye aadha kilo ghee bahot zaroori hai, dal, ek bade dabbe mein kam namak, chawal, masale, laal mirch powder, haldi powder (To cook khichdi for one person you need half a kilo of ghee, lentils, rice, little salt in a big container, spices, red chilli powder, turmeric)."

The biggest requirement or the ingredient that should go in preparation of khichdi, according to Upmanyu is, bhookh or hunger.

As the comedian starts preparing his meal, he hilariously dives into the "origin" of the massively popular and loved dish.

"In the earlier days, people used to cook dal and chawal separately and consume it. Then a lazy man or woman said, 'why are you cooking it separately? Throw everything in a pot at once and cook it. You'll have fewer vessels to clean'."

Upmanyu then goes back to cooking khichdi as he gives an anecdote of India's love for the staple dish. Back in November 2017, a giant 'kadhai' (frying pan) of the capacity of 1,000 litres and 7 feet in diameter was used for slow steam-cooking of more than 800 kg khichdi -- thus creating a world record.

Prepared by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor, the khichdi was reportedly distributed to about 60,000 orphan children as well as guests present at the event.

Back to Upmanyu's video, the comedian emerges successful in his khichdi-making mission, topping it with a generous amount of ghee. (Don't try this at home!)

Uploaded on Monday, the video has raked a million views on YouTube since and is also currently trending at #2 in India.

You can catch Upmanyu's khichdi video here: (Pro tip: Watch till the end to learn the fate of garlic)

And if you wish to give a twist to a plate of khichdi which is otherwise considered boring, you're welcome.

