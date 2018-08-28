English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Comedian Aditi Mittal is Calling Out Male Hypocrisy After #MeToo Accused Louis CK Returns to Stand-Up
Indian stand-up comic Aditi Mittal is not having any of it after an American stand-up comedian, accused of sexually harassing multiple women, was allowed to perform at a prominent New York club.
(Image: YouTube)
The world, as we know it, has changed after the gut-wrenching #MeToo movement gained momentum starting October 2017. Numerous counts of #MeToo stories continue to come out in the public, with women outing their monstrous perpetrators and prompting immediate and unanimous solidarity towards calling out the male privilege (by their own admission) and warped hypocrisy.
And directing attention towards the same twisted hypocrisy in the comedy community is stand-up comic Aditi Mittal. In a series of tweets, Mittal called out a celebrated comedy club in New York for allowing an American stand-up comedian to perform his set whereas the victims of his abuse were being threatened, attacked, and fired from their jobs for speaking out.
In an article published in The New York Times in November 2017, five women narrated horror stories about the (in)famous American stand-up comedian Louis C.K., who forced them to watch him masturbate.
Later, C.K. released a statement where he admitted to the allegations, realising the “extent of the impact of my actions”.
However, it was the 'exposed' comedian's 'unannounced' return to the stage of Comedy Cellar, a comedy club in Manhattan, where many famed comedians have performed, that brought him to the limelight ten months later.
The owner of the club defended the comedian's appearance with, “There can’t be a permanent life sentence on someone who does something wrong.”
But not having any of the senseless justifications was bad-ass Aditi Mittal who preached, “IT IS NOT YOUR FORGIVENESS TO GIVE OUT.”
In a series of tweets, Aditi talked about the great male privilege and women continually losing out on safe places to make a living.
Of course, there were users who themselves decided that Aditi needs to start keeping better company if she feels that the contemporary male comics around her would try to justify the return of the ill-famed comedian. But she decided to shut those voices down.
While C.K. made his return to the comedy stage, the women who actually chose to speak up about the harassment have received vicious backlash from the comedy community and have been "berated, judged, ridiculed, dismissed, shamed, and attacked.” Such is the power of the great male privilege.
Of course he’s back.
Bring on the “OMG but women speaking up about their sexual harassers ruins the sexual harassers life booohoo” https://t.co/Y4uO2xVI0o
— Aditi (hot takes 4 koolkidz) (@awryaditi) August 28, 2018
I love how easily men forgive other men for sexually harassing women. IT IS NOT YOUR FORGIVENESS TO GIVE OUT @ComedyCellarUSA pic.twitter.com/EHQmVvBwym — Aditi (hot takes 4 koolkidz) (@awryaditi) August 28, 2018
There goes another room, one less space that women can freely step into to do jokes, make a living in. Thanks a freaking lot @ComedyCellarUSA
— Aditi (hot takes 4 koolkidz) (@awryaditi) August 28, 2018
They love shifting blame by making it about the “audience” being able to “choose what they want to see” coz making it about “not giving a platform to sexual harassers” would mean they would have to make their own choices @ComedyCellarUSA — Aditi (hot takes 4 koolkidz) (@awryaditi) August 28, 2018
CK didn’t just commit sexual harassment and apologise, he sat on the truth for YEARS almost a DECADE, while the world KEPT denying justice and careers to the women he harassed.
— Aditi (hot takes 4 koolkidz) (@awryaditi) August 28, 2018
For that, he gets to make a “come back” in one of the biggest comedy rooms in the world within a YEAR of his lies being splashed all over the papers. — Aditi (hot takes 4 koolkidz) (@awryaditi) August 28, 2018
Feeling sick to the stomach in advance for all the green room conversations I’m going to have to hear from comedy bros about
“give him a chance”
“but he’s a legend yaar”
“Why youll ladies want to punish him”
— Aditi (hot takes 4 koolkidz) (@awryaditi) August 28, 2018
