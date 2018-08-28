GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

Comedian Aditi Mittal is Calling Out Male Hypocrisy After #MeToo Accused Louis CK Returns to Stand-Up

Indian stand-up comic Aditi Mittal is not having any of it after an American stand-up comedian, accused of sexually harassing multiple women, was allowed to perform at a prominent New York club.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2018, 4:50 PM IST
(Image: YouTube)
The world, as we know it, has changed after the gut-wrenching #MeToo movement gained momentum starting October 2017. Numerous counts of #MeToo stories continue to come out in the public, with women outing their monstrous perpetrators and prompting immediate and unanimous solidarity towards calling out the male privilege (by their own admission) and warped hypocrisy.

And directing attention towards the same twisted hypocrisy in the comedy community is stand-up comic Aditi Mittal. In a series of tweets, Mittal called out a celebrated comedy club in New York for allowing an American stand-up comedian to perform his set whereas the victims of his abuse were being threatened, attacked, and fired from their jobs for speaking out.

In an article published in The New York Times in November 2017, five women narrated horror stories about the (in)famous American stand-up comedian Louis C.K., who forced them to watch him masturbate.

Later, C.K. released a statement where he admitted to the allegations, realising the “extent of the impact of my actions”.

However, it was the 'exposed' comedian's 'unannounced' return to the stage of Comedy Cellar, a comedy club in Manhattan, where many famed comedians have performed, that brought him to the limelight ten months later.

The owner of the club defended the comedian's appearance with, “There can’t be a permanent life sentence on someone who does something wrong.”

But not having any of the senseless justifications was bad-ass Aditi Mittal who preached, “IT IS NOT YOUR FORGIVENESS TO GIVE OUT.”

In a series of tweets, Aditi talked about the great male privilege and women continually losing out on safe places to make a living.



















Of course, there were users who themselves decided that Aditi needs to start keeping better company if she feels that the contemporary male comics around her would try to justify the return of the ill-famed comedian. But she decided to shut those voices down.





While C.K. made his return to the comedy stage, the women who actually chose to speak up about the harassment have received vicious backlash from the comedy community and have been "berated, judged, ridiculed, dismissed, shamed, and attacked.” Such is the power of the great male privilege.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
