Comedian Arron Crascall Sings Weird Notes in Public Places, Netizens in Stitches

Comedian Arron Crascall has the Internet in stitches once again. All thanks to a clip, which has gone viral on the social media platform. The clip shows Crascall singing weird notes in public places as surprised onlookers watch on and some burst into laughter.

The caption attached to the clip read, “I keep rewatching and laughing again.” The video has collected over 516k views.

Check it out here:

Netizens were quick to recognise Crascall and began tagging him in the tweet. Some shared how it has been a while since they had a good laugh, thanking the user for sharing the clip.

“This guy has built a career on being immune to embarrassment,” a user commented.

Another wrote, “OMG my volume was all the way up as I went to watch this and my cat freaked out jumped off the bed and went running this is so damn funny thank you so much for starting my day off with a really good laugh.”

Crascall, who hails from Southeast England, has a different face base all together. Some of his popular recurring gags involve, “The Hand of Dance”, “Addict be like”, “Awkward Phone Calls”, and Singing out loud in public with headphones on. The social media star gained fame by posting content on Snapchat. After several requests, Crascall joined Vines in 2013 and went viral for his prank videos. He is famous for his catchphrase “See Ya Later”, which has taken over social media as #SeeYaLater.

So what do you have to say about the clip?

