Comedian Atul Khatri Has a Solution to Easily Carry a Vaccine Certificate

A vaccination certificate or a negative COVID test report has been made mandatory for inter-state travel and for tours abroad. Carrying these reports and ensuring that they are not damaged or mutilated is a challenging task for many. There are chances that people might lose them. However, a comedian has come up with a novel way to make sure that you have hassle-free trips. The renowned comedian Atul Khatri, who is regularly out on tours, was tired of showing his COVID vaccine certificate at hotels, airports, and other spots. Therefore, the stand-up comedian came up with a unique way to display it prominently for everyone to see. Khatri got his vaccination certificate printed on a white T-shirt.

Since work & travel has restarted and was getting tired of showing my Covid Certificate at airports, hotels, etc - devised this idea 💡What an idea Sirji pic.twitter.com/sImKgN3Dxk — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) August 8, 2021

Sharing a photo on Twitter that featured him wearing the T-shirt in question on August 8, the stand-up comedian wrote, "Since work and travel have restarted and I was getting tired of showing my Covid Certificate at airports, hotels, — I devised this idea.” Along with other details, including the name of the vaccineKhatri took and the date on which itwas inoculated, the T-shirt read, "Final Certificate for Covid-19 Vaccination.” The post has gone viral on social media as it has garnered over 9,000 likes and a series of amusing comments.

Comparing Khatri’s pose with the popular meme template of Akshay Kumar, one of the Twitter users wrote,“Khtari Bhai did it better than Raju.”

Khatri bhai did it better than raju bhai..😝😝🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lGmNhvMRG2— (फियर को : पार कर) (@freekoparker) August 8, 2021

Keeping the picture of Supreme Leader next to Colon… Most irrelevant yet important part of the body, IS NOT DONE 😂😂😂😂— Sarcas_me (@Churanetor) August 8, 2021

Another user circled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture on the vaccination report and called it the “best part of the T-shirt.”

“Similarly we could think of Aadhaar, passport and DL too.How about tattoos, would be more convenient na?” a third added.

The most amazing part of ur t shirt pic.twitter.com/dT7f1S5GoO— Nikhil (@Nikhil24811880) August 9, 2021

similarly we could think of aadhar, passport and DL too, How about tattoos, would be more convenient na..?— YesKay (@YesKay19518044) August 9, 2021

"Should make this mandatory for all airline travelers," a user suggested.

Should make this mandatory for all airline travelers.. 😂😂😂😂 so much pain at every check point…— Hisham Ansari (@HishamAnsari15) August 8, 2021

What do you think of this idea?

