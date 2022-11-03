Comedian Atul Khatri Shares Seatbelt 'Hack' While Driving, Mumbai Police Respond

The Mumbai Police has never taken a backseat when it comes to imparting important advice. Their quirky posts to spread awareness always manage to create a buzz all over social media. Speaking of, this time the police department gave comedian Atul Khatri a lesson about safety not being a matter of joke.

A few days ago, Atul Khatri dropped a Tweet in which he shared a model’s picture. One can see the model donning a yellow t-shirt that had a seatbelt print on it. While sharing the photo, Atul wrote a humorous caption that read, “Mumbaikars! Please wear seat belts from today or buy this t-shirt.”

Mumbaikars! Please wear seat belts from today or buy this t-shirt 😂 pic.twitter.com/1rjbCyoVGU — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) November 1, 2022

This caught the attention of Mumbai police, and they schooled Atul for his joke in their own way.“We shall keep them in stock for you, along with our challans. Your safety is never a joke! PS: If this will ever be the basis for a stand-up routine, ensure the message of safety is sent out as well,” the department wrote.

We shall keep them in stock for you, along with our challans.

Your safety is never a joke! PS: If this ever will be basis for a stand up routine, ensure the message of safety is sent out as well.#WearYourSeatbelts https://t.co/j2mSjUBPbr — मुंबई पोलीस – Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 2, 2022

Following this, Atul acknowledged their advice and replied on the same thread, “Hahaha. Noted Sir.”

Hahaha. Noted Sir — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) November 2, 2022

Netizens also lauded Mumbai Police Department’s amusing traffic advisory post. They praised the police for highlighting the severity of wearing a seatbelt in every situation. One Twitter user wrote, “Good humor. But yes, safety is paramount. I hope there is a positive attitude to the new rule.”

Good humour. But yes safety is paramount. I hope there is a positive attitude to the new rule. — Sathya Iyer (@iyersath) November 2, 2022

Another user commented, “Completely agree, jokes aside, safety first.”

Completely agree, jokes aside, safety first👍🏼 — Veeral Joshi (@Veeral__J) November 2, 2022

The third user mentioned, “If we can keep this open communication with people, with this sense and tone of conversation, we can be a diff country with more responsible citizens. Lesson to every state police. A few, do, already. And, always, HUGE THANKS FOR YOUR SERVICE.”

If we can keep this open communication with people, with this sense and tone of conversation, we can be a diff country with more responsible citizens. Lesson to every state police. A few, do, already.

👏👏

And, always, HUGE THANKS FOR YOUR SERVICE 🙏 — Surya Iyer (@suryavoice) November 2, 2022

One user also agreed with the tweet giving Cyrus Mistry’s accident reference. He wrote, “But on a serious note, wearing a seat belt is extremely important. We recently lost Cyrus Mistry. Do we still need more follow-up?”

@one_by_two got schooled by Mumbai Police. But on a serious note, wearing a seat belt is extremely important. We recently lost Cyrus Mistry.

Do we still need more follow up? — Harish Dunakhe (@Harish_Dunakhe) November 2, 2022

It was in September this year when former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry lost his life in a car accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. As per the reports, Cyrus Mistry was not wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred. He suffered a head injury and was declared dead on the spot.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here