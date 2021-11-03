Comedian Daniel Sloss Says His Stand-up Special Caused 1.2 Lakh People to Break Up

Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss has claimed that his special ‘Jigsaw’ led to the break up of at least 1,20,000 people. Jigsaw was recorded for Netflix in 2018 and shows Sloss talking about the idea of romantic relationships and how it may not be for everyone. Sloss recently talked about Jigsaw with American talk show host Conan O’Brien on his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend. In the episode which came out last week, the 31-year-old shared his take on the influence his comedy special has had on real life couples.

Sloss said that the actual number of people who have broken up after Jigsaw might actually be higher than what he counted two years ago. Talking about the feedback of Jigsaw, the 31-year-old told Conan that after every show he does, he will have at least three or four people coming up to him and saying that they left their partner because of him. “With a smile on their face, like they’re very happy,” Sloss added.

Talking more about Jigsaw which continues to have a very real impact in the lives of his audience, Sloss said in the podcast, “There is this lie that I think society breeds into us that being in a relationship is better than being alone, and I disagree with that.” The Scottish comedian further added that he thinks that being in a “good relationship” is better than being alone but being alone is much better than being in a “bad relationship”.

That being said, one may wonder if Sloss himself is averse to romantic relationships. However, the 31-year-old comedian proposed to his girlfriend Kara Mitchell earlier this year. The couple is engaged and will soon be tying the knot.

In the recent episode, Sloss and Conan also talk about their respective Scottish and Irish roots and share some of the cultural differences which they have observed in the US. On several occasions, Sloss mentioned how Conan played a pivotal role in his career as a comedian.

