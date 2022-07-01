Comedian Danish Sait Just Summed Up India's Start-up Culture With This Hilarious Sketch

Indian comedian and Kannada actor, Danish Sait is making netizens laugh with another video. This time, it’s on how a start-up becomes a unicorn. The video, shared on Twitter, is a conversion between two people and an investor. Here, Danish, who is playing the role of two friends, is talking about starting a company with a South Indian accent. Later, as an investor, Danish can be heard saying, “India is an emerging market. So, what’s your destructive idea?” And, when asked about the USP (Unique selling proposition) of the company, the character went into a monochrome filter and explained how the company will be cost-effective and will be a huge contribution toward a sustainable environment. And by the end of the pitch, he added an emotional story of his grandmother.

The investor is impressed and decided to give a billion dollars to make it a unicorn. He further quipped as an investor and said that the start-up owners can buy all the luxury goods for the office like TV, coffee machine and meditation room.

Watch the video here:

Start up bros going unicorn pic.twitter.com/JAuOhuSJiO — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) June 28, 2022

Netizens have flooded the comment section with laughing emojis.

A user commented, “Mama, (that) dinosaur and the donkey had (a) baby. That’s (a) unicorn,” with the hashtag Startup India Jokes.

Another person wrote, “This is a great idea. In two years MAMA-to will buy you for an obscene amount.”

“This was the best video I’ve watched in a long time and could not be more true,” read one of the comments

What do you think?

