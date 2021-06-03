Watch: Viral Video Shows Comedian Dressed Up as Superman Pretends to Stop a Bus, Gets Hit

These days the Internet is replete with videos, ranging from recipes, fashion hacks, dance routines to DIYs, where people all across the globe are showcasing their extraordinary skills on social media. But this is not it, social media platforms also have many videos that feature individuals making some really questionable decisions. One such clip recently gained massive views on various social media platforms. The clip had a comedian from Brazil dressed up in a Superman costume. The comedian — Luiz Ribeiro de Andrade — can be seen pretending to stop a bus, trying to flaunt his strength by halting the moving vehicle with one hand. Fate had different plans for Luiz as he was hit by the very same bus he was pretending to stop. Fortunately, he wasn’t injured and was safe after the accident.

According to the Daily Mail, the stunt was attempted by Luiz on May 30 in the Brazilian municipality of Barra dos Coqueiros. As soon as the clip was uploaded, it gained quite a lot of traction and went viral.

In the clip, one can see the comedian dressed in a Superman outfit and holding a microphone in one hand. As he is standing in the middle of the road, a bus comes rushing towards him. Ultimately, a little miscalculation regarding the time it would take for the vehicle to reach him led to Luiz being hit by the bus. Unfortunately, the comedian got thrown ahead because of the impact exerted by the hit. He stumbled before regaining his balance.

Although things didn’t shape out the way he had planned, Luiz took the incident in his stride and walked as if unaffected by the collision. In the clip, the comedian is even heard saying that he would file a complaint about the quality of the brakes on the vehicle.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here