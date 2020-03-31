BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Comedian Has a Hilarious, Desi Take on Journalist Rambling on 'Tomorrow' During Lockdown

Jose Covaco/Shekhar Gupta.

Jose Covaco/Shekhar Gupta.

Covaco used this 'tomorrow' clip to turn it into a situation all Indians currently in lockdown for 21 days is facing: ordering anything online, especially groceries.

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 9:20 AM IST
Share this:

Indian comedian Jose Covaco has been creating 're-purposed' videos for a while now. In the videos, he takes a clip or a part of a video that has already been doing the rounds on the Internet and then putting it in an unusual circumstance.

The latest to make it to this segment is veteran journalist Shekhar Gupta. A small video clip, that has been going viral after being shared on Twitter, is where Gupta explains what is tomorrow. It was unintentionally hilarious. This bit was from a video titled "Why 1.36 billion Indians won’t simply wait to be infected or killed by coronavirus" that the YouTube channel of The Print had uploaded.

Earlier, the comedian had turned US President Donald Trump's mispronounced speech in India to an example of the most desi call center ever.

Covaco used this 'tomorrow' clip to turn it into a situation all Indians currently in lockdown for 21 days is facing: ordering anything online, especially groceries.

In the video, he calls a helpline and asks about the expected time of arrival for the groceries he ordered online, only to be met with Shekhar Gupta's vague 'tomorrow' replies.


The video soon worked well across Twitter. And Gupta didn't turn this into an 'Ok Boomer' moment, but took it sportingly and responded with light-hearted humour. "I gave you such a laugh in grim times," he writes in his tweet.

Perhaps, that is what the world needs right now, in these testing times, when the situation does perhaps seem very bleak.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story