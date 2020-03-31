Comedian Has a Hilarious, Desi Take on Journalist Rambling on 'Tomorrow' During Lockdown

Indian comedian Jose Covaco has been creating 're-purposed' videos for a while now. In the videos, he takes a clip or a part of a video that has already been doing the rounds on the Internet and then putting it in an unusual circumstance.

The latest to make it to this segment is veteran journalist Shekhar Gupta. A small video clip, that has been going viral after being shared on Twitter, is where Gupta explains what is tomorrow. It was unintentionally hilarious. This bit was from a video titled "Why 1.36 billion Indians won’t simply wait to be infected or killed by coronavirus" that the YouTube channel of The Print had uploaded.

Earlier, the comedian had turned US President Donald Trump's mispronounced speech in India to an example of the most desi call center ever.

Covaco used this 'tomorrow' clip to turn it into a situation all Indians currently in lockdown for 21 days is facing: ordering anything online, especially groceries.

In the video, he calls a helpline and asks about the expected time of arrival for the groceries he ordered online, only to be met with Shekhar Gupta's vague 'tomorrow' replies.



The video soon worked well across Twitter. And Gupta didn't turn this into an 'Ok Boomer' moment, but took it sportingly and responded with light-hearted humour. "I gave you such a laugh in grim times," he writes in his tweet.



Ok guys, that was a true ‘senior’ moment and all of you say thank-you to me I gave you such a laugh in grim times. Of all of the dozens of memes I’ve seen though, this is my top of the pops (no pun intended)... https://t.co/oAn5rExHnM — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) March 30, 2020



Perhaps, that is what the world needs right now, in these testing times, when the situation does perhaps seem very bleak.