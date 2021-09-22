Comedian Jamie Lever's Farah Khan Impression in Viral Accent Challenge is Spot On

Instagram reels and social media in general have been taken over, of late, by the accent challenge; it usually involves someone replicating local accents and saying the words in which the twang really comes through, after being told their particular accent is “so sexy". However, comedian, singer and actor Jamie Lever, who is also the daughter of famed actor and comedian Johny Lever, has taken the trend a notch higher and replicated director and choreographer Farah Khan’s accent. Certainly, Khan’s accent is not a language in itself, but she does have a very distinguishable way of speaking, which Jamie has down pat. Sharing a video of her doing the Farah Khan impression on Twitter, she wrote, “That sexy #FarahKhan Accent oops I did it again!" [sic] The video has upwards of 7,000 likes and 500 retweets on the microblogging platform at the time of writing this story.

That sexy #FarahKhan Accent😛 oops I did it again! pic.twitter.com/pRog4efM9q— Jamie Lever (@Its_JamieLever) September 20, 2021

Some of the words that Jamie replicates using Farah Khan’s accent include, “Karan", “Shah Rukh" and “biryani". Twitter users were floored by the impression and all praises for her. Check out some of the reactions. One even went as far as to say, “Awesome Jamie…. Guys Listen by closing your eyes, it will be fun.. It will look like Farah is there."

Killing it🔥🔥🔥— VK 💜 (@DontwantIRLhere) September 20, 2021

Awesome Jamie…. Guys Listen by closing your eyes, it will be fun.. It will look like Farah is there.— Rohit Bohat (@rohit03in) September 21, 2021

That's as close to her real accent as one can get. Fabulous.— Hariprasad phalake (@Hari150503) September 21, 2021

Jamie often posts such entertaining videos on her social media. She is, in fact, known for her particularly cherished mimicry videos. Sometimes, she cosplays her dad and does impressions of him as well. Recently, she also did an impression of Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant’s (in)famous line: “Tera chacha hai Corona". During the pandemic-induced lockdown, Jamie was commended for bringing some much needed cheer into the social media space. On the work front, she recently appeared in horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police’. The Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali starrer is directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Bhoot Police tackles the subject of whether ghosts exist or if it is just a superstition. Vibhooti (Saif Ali Khan) and Chiraunji (Arjun Kapoor) are brothers and ghostbusters who try to make a living by posing as exorcists and conning people by getting rid of their beliefs and superstitions on spirits and supernatural forces. Apart from Jamie, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Jaaved Jaafri in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here