Comedian Joe Gatto Announces Exit from 'Impractical Jokers' After a Decade

Joe Gatto, American comedian and one of the members of the popular comedy reality show Impractical Jokers, recently announced his exit from the show after a 10-year run. In an Instagram post shared by the comedian on Saturday, Joe said that he will no longer be a part of the show due to some personal issues. Joe started his announcement post saying, “Sorry in advance for the long and more serious-than-usual note below.” He then went on to state his termination from the troupe and the show altogether. The decision is also influenced by Joe and his wife Bessy’s divorce. “Due to some issues in personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now, I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids,” wrote Joe. Joe and Bessy have two children – a six-year-old and a four-year-old.

Joe added that he knows Murr, Q, and Sal will continue to make the world laugh and then credited the crew for behind-the-scenes hard work, which made the show possible. “I am thankful to have worked with each and every one of them,” he wrote.

Joe continued saying that making people laugh has been his own medicine, especially during such trying times.

Take a look at Joe's Instagram post:

The Tenderloins troupe, which also includes James “Murr” Murray, Sal Vulcano, and Brian “Q’ Quinn, has been running Impractical Jokers since 2011 on TruTV, followed by Comedy Central.

His teammates also shared the announcement:

The same message was shared by Sal and Q. The squad recently struck a deal with Warner Media renewing their flagship show for the tenth season. The group was in the works for producing unscripted and scripted content for TBS and HBO Max, among other platforms.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.