News18» News»Buzz»Comedian John Mulaney Checked into Rehab for His Cocaine Addiction and Everybody Loved that
3-MIN READ

Comedian John Mulaney Checked into Rehab for His Cocaine Addiction and Everybody Loved that

Image credit: Comedy Central / YouTube.

38-year-old John Mulaney, who is a former staff writer at Saturday Night Live and has also hosted the show on many occasions, got himself admitted into a Pennsylvania rehab facility last weekend, where is expected to stay 60 days for his treatment.

The 38-year-old artist, who is a former staff writer at Saturday Night Live and has also hosted the show on many occasions, got himself admitted into a Pennsylvania rehab facility last weekend, where is expected to stay 60 days for his treatment.

“John’s friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health,” a source was quoted as saying by Page Six.

The source added that the comedian has struggled in the past with sobriety about which he has talked openly and that he struggled with the issue during the pandemic.

Recently, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he said he was going totally crazy during the quarantine period. He talked about how a lack of routine in a person’s life can negatively affect their well-being. He admitted he needed a job to keep going.

Mulaney had earlier revealed that he began drinking at the tender age of 13, which led him to start using drugs. He indulged in prescription and illegal drug abuse from a very young age. He later got a grip on himself and became sober when he was 23.

Many celebrities and fans have expressed their sympathy and support for the struggling comedian on social media.

Another comedian Dan Telfer wrote that Mulaney is the best at everything he does and will slay his personal demons.

Writer Ashlee Latimer hoped that people close to him are given the privacy they deserve in this season. “And I really hope that we take the collective compassion and grace we feel towards him and learn to extend it to all who deal with addiction,” he added.

“The only jokes I want to hear about @mulaney in rehab are the jokes he tells about it after he gets out,” wrote American voice actor John DiMaggio.

American TV host Katie Nolan tweeted that this episode should be a reminder to all that we are going through a collective trauma with the pandemic.

Here are some more comments in support of John Mulaney:

"John Mulaney has brought us so much comfort and joy. God bless you, merry gentleman," wrote another.


