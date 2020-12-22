Comedian John Mulaney Checked into Rehab for His Cocaine Addiction and Everybody Loved that

American comedian John Mulaney has checked into rehab seeking treatment for his addiction to alcohol and cocaine. He has a long history of drug abuse-related struggle and has been vocal about his problem in public on several occasions in the past.

The 38-year-old artist, who is a former staff writer at Saturday Night Live and has also hosted the show on many occasions, got himself admitted into a Pennsylvania rehab facility last weekend, where is expected to stay 60 days for his treatment.

“John’s friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health,” a source was quoted as saying by Page Six.

The source added that the comedian has struggled in the past with sobriety about which he has talked openly and that he struggled with the issue during the pandemic.

Recently, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he said he was going totally crazy during the quarantine period. He talked about how a lack of routine in a person’s life can negatively affect their well-being. He admitted he needed a job to keep going.

Mulaney had earlier revealed that he began drinking at the tender age of 13, which led him to start using drugs. He indulged in prescription and illegal drug abuse from a very young age. He later got a grip on himself and became sober when he was 23.

Many celebrities and fans have expressed their sympathy and support for the struggling comedian on social media.

Another comedian Dan Telfer wrote that Mulaney is the best at everything he does and will slay his personal demons.

Nothing but good cheer and support for @mulaney, who is the best at everything he does, including the slaying of personal demons. You are human and you got this. — Dan Telfer (@dantelfer) December 21, 2020

Writer Ashlee Latimer hoped that people close to him are given the privacy they deserve in this season. “And I really hope that we take the collective compassion and grace we feel towards him and learn to extend it to all who deal with addiction,” he added.

I hope John Mulaney makes it through this and that he and the people close to him are given the privacy they deserve in this season.And I really hope that we take the collective compassion and grace we feel towards him and learn to extend it to all who deal with addiction. — Ashlee Latimer (@ALNL) December 21, 2020

“The only jokes I want to hear about @mulaney in rehab are the jokes he tells about it after he gets out,” wrote American voice actor John DiMaggio.

The only jokes I want to hear about @mulaney in rehab are the jokes he tells about it after he gets out. #mulaney #onedayatatime — John DiMaggio (@TheJohnDiMaggio) December 21, 2020

American TV host Katie Nolan tweeted that this episode should be a reminder to all that we are going through a collective trauma with the pandemic.

let the news of john mulaney be a reminder to us all that we are going through a collective trauma with this pandemic, and for many of us that’s on top of struggles we were already having. check on your people. asking for help isn’t cowardly, it’s courageous. — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) December 21, 2020

Here are some more comments in support of John Mulaney:

Much love to John Mulaney and anyone else struggling with addiction right now. There is hope and there is help. Please don't feel embarrassed asking for it. It's a disease like anything else and there are tools and steps to make you feel better. We need you healthy and well. <3 https://t.co/o3HajuTE7O — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) December 21, 2020

I love John Mulaney. His shows never fail to make me happy. And hearing the news that he is going into rebah--or anyone going in--I always take that as good news? It means that is a step toward getting well--a good and healthy one. So all good health and happiness to him. — Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnson) December 21, 2020

Damn. Really rooting for John Mulaney's recovery, and for everybody who has struggled with addiction/sobriety during this awful, alienating year. https://t.co/chhoh1Kcgj — Erin Even Took The Last Can of Who-Hash (@morninggloria) December 21, 2020

addiction is a serious illness, much love to mulaney ❤️❤️❤️ hope he gets well soon https://t.co/ZRKHukufhy — jarvis johnson (@jarvis) December 21, 2020

"John Mulaney has brought us so much comfort and joy. God bless you, merry gentleman," wrote another.