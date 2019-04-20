Comedian Kunal Kamra Could be Sued By BSE for Photoshopping Picture of Iconic Building



These photos are as real as Modiji's promises... pic.twitter.com/zEBOUxyLKJ

— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 14, 2019



A fake morphed photo against a political party using BSE building has been shared by @kunalkamra88.BSE is extremely disappointed at unfortunate,unauthorized & illegal use of BSE buildg fr nefarious activities.BSE reserves right to take appropriate legal action agnst @kunalkamra88



— BSE India (@BSEIndia) April 19, 2019





Dear BSE,

1. His tweet literally says the picture is morphed.

2. Mistake to try to be more loyal than the king when the monarchy may topple.

3. Do you really have nothing better to do than make random, purportedly legal threats to @kunalkamra88



Bring Sense back into Sensex. https://t.co/q05mcpFimp

— Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) April 19, 2019



Doubt if BSE folks realize this but they just gave new GOLD level material to @kunalkamra88.



Looking forward to his stand-up act on this one. XD https://t.co/rYfJlIc20x



— meghnad (@Memeghnad) April 20, 2019





@kunalkamra88 should be charged with Insecurity Fraud. @BSEIndia should meanwhile learn to laugh or at least change its name to Laughing Stock Exchange (LSE) for this complaint. https://t.co/lTKn7ecoxo

— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 20, 2019



Hey, let's avoid talking like drunk or babbling idiots, BSE, else we'd all be seriously worried about trading on your exchange https://t.co/501t3JpUVZ



— PKR | প্রশান্ত | پرشانتو (@prasanto) April 20, 2019





This is the original tweet, Clearly a joke

~https://t.co/HDjU75bz4L



Sensex of humour is down by many points 😂😂😂



PS - Do they have WiFi in jail? https://t.co/KVO1xAiohW

— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 19, 2019



Don't vote for modi



— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 11, 2019





*Haters will say these are Photoshopped* pic.twitter.com/VtAg0i8hH1

— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 15, 2019