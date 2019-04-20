Comedian Kunal Kamra Could be Sued By BSE for Photoshopping Picture of Iconic Building
The Bombay Stock Exchange said an image of the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, which has a trademark registration, was used for ‘nefarious activities’.
Image Credits: Twitter.
The Bombay Stock Exchange has alleged that an image of the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, which has a trademark registration, was used for ‘nefarious activities’.
On April 14th, Comedian Kunal Kamra had posted a spoof tweet, where he included several images with Photoshop edits in them, with the caption, "These photos are as real as Modiji’s promises,” in a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
All of the photos were edited - the first one was one of the recently captured first-ever photo of the black hole, which was photoshopped to look like it said, "Don't vote for Modi."
One of the images included BSE's signature building, where the stock share prices were morphed to say 'Don't vote for Modi.'
These photos are as real as Modiji's promises... pic.twitter.com/zEBOUxyLKJ
— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 14, 2019
Bombay Stock exchange took to Twitter on April 19th to say that they could take 'legal action' against Kamra for the morphed images. “A fake morphed photo against a political party using BSE building has been shared by Kunal Kamra,” read BSE's Twitter caption. “BSE is extremely disappointed at the unfortunate, unauthorized illegal use of BSE building for nefarious activities. BSE reserves right to take appropriate legal action against Kunal Kamra.”
A fake morphed photo against a political party using BSE building has been shared by @kunalkamra88.BSE is extremely disappointed at unfortunate,unauthorized & illegal use of BSE buildg fr nefarious activities.BSE reserves right to take appropriate legal action agnst @kunalkamra88
— BSE India (@BSEIndia) April 19, 2019
The 28-storey Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers in Mumbai’s Dalal Street got a trademark registration in June 2018, under the Indian Trademarks Act of 1999, implying that artists or brands seeking to feature the building in their work would require BSE’s consent.
Following this, people pointed out on Twitter that the image was obviously very morphed, and BSE shouldn't be claiming it to be 'nefarious activity.'
Dear BSE,
1. His tweet literally says the picture is morphed.
2. Mistake to try to be more loyal than the king when the monarchy may topple.
3. Do you really have nothing better to do than make random, purportedly legal threats to @kunalkamra88
Bring Sense back into Sensex. https://t.co/q05mcpFimp
— Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) April 19, 2019
Doubt if BSE folks realize this but they just gave new GOLD level material to @kunalkamra88.
Looking forward to his stand-up act on this one. XD https://t.co/rYfJlIc20x
— meghnad (@Memeghnad) April 20, 2019
@kunalkamra88 should be charged with Insecurity Fraud. @BSEIndia should meanwhile learn to laugh or at least change its name to Laughing Stock Exchange (LSE) for this complaint. https://t.co/lTKn7ecoxo
— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 20, 2019
Hey, let's avoid talking like drunk or babbling idiots, BSE, else we'd all be seriously worried about trading on your exchange https://t.co/501t3JpUVZ
— PKR | প্রশান্ত | پرشانتو (@prasanto) April 20, 2019
Kamra has since responded to BSE's accusation.
This is the original tweet, Clearly a joke
~https://t.co/HDjU75bz4L
Sensex of humour is down by many points 😂😂😂
PS - Do they have WiFi in jail? https://t.co/KVO1xAiohW
— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 19, 2019
Kamra has also been advocating 'Don't vote for Modi,' other than just in morphed pictures. Whether the images are in jest, are, well, up to the viewers' discretion. Isn't that how all art, including comedy, is?
Don't vote for modi
— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 11, 2019
*Haters will say these are Photoshopped* pic.twitter.com/VtAg0i8hH1
— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 15, 2019
