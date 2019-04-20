Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Comedian Kunal Kamra Could be Sued By BSE for Photoshopping Picture of Iconic Building

The Bombay Stock Exchange said an image of the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, which has a trademark registration, was used for ‘nefarious activities’.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 20, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
Comedian Kunal Kamra Could be Sued By BSE for Photoshopping Picture of Iconic Building
Image Credits: Twitter.
Comedian Kunal Kamra has come under the radar of The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for posting a morphed photo of its signature building in India, the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers.

The Bombay Stock Exchange has alleged that an image of the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, which has a trademark registration, was used for ‘nefarious activities’.

On April 14th, Comedian Kunal Kamra had posted a spoof tweet, where he included several images with Photoshop edits in them, with the caption, "These photos are as real as Modiji’s promises,” in a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

All of the photos were edited - the first one was one of the recently captured first-ever photo of the black hole, which was photoshopped to look like it said, "Don't vote for Modi."

One of the images included BSE's signature building, where the stock share prices were morphed to say 'Don't vote for Modi.'

Bombay Stock exchange took to Twitter on April 19th to say that they could take 'legal action' against Kamra for the morphed images. “A fake morphed photo against a political party using BSE building has been shared by Kunal Kamra,” read BSE's Twitter caption. “BSE is extremely disappointed at the unfortunate, unauthorized illegal use of BSE building for nefarious activities. BSE reserves right to take appropriate legal action against Kunal Kamra.”





The 28-storey Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers in Mumbai’s Dalal Street got a trademark registration in June 2018, under the Indian Trademarks Act of 1999, implying that artists or brands seeking to feature the building in their work would require BSE’s consent.

Following this, people pointed out on Twitter that the image was obviously very morphed, and BSE shouldn't be claiming it to be 'nefarious activity.'













Kamra has since responded to BSE's accusation.

Kamra has also been advocating 'Don't vote for Modi,' other than just in morphed pictures. Whether the images are in jest, are, well, up to the viewers' discretion. Isn't that how all art, including comedy, is?





Live TV

