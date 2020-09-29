Comedian Lilly Singh Got a 'Tiger Balm' Shaped Cake for Her Birthday and Desis Can 'Hard Relate'

Lilly Superwoman Singh turned 32 on September 26, 2020. The famous comedian and talk show host was treated with a birthday cake that was a surprise for her. She recently gave a sneak peek of the cake that was definitely a standout.

Lilly is seen posing with her birthday cake, holding it up in her hands for a picture. The cake’s design was inspired by the Tiger balm that helps in joint ache and muscle pain relief. For the cake version, the original bottle was scaled up to capture all the particulars of the popular brand. The iconic bottle, usually abandoned in a medicine sideboard, found fame when Lilly received it the form of her special cake.

The internet sensation was all smiles with the cake that flaunted the tiger leaping logo. She is wearing a collared outfit with random prints in quirky and fun colours. She also donned a pair of blue sunglasses. It appears that Lilly was beyond elated with her ‘Tiger cake’ as she posted a few close-up shots of the one-of-a-kind piece of pastry.

Along the post, Lilly’s caption reads, “Was told that my surprise birthday cake ‘was totally me’ and it did not disappoint. Not an ad, just a reality of getting old.”

“Tiger Balm is my jam!!! If you know, you know. Y’all can laugh but guess whose shoulders are NOT hurting right now,” she added.

First a YouTuber, currently a talk show host, the Indo-Canadian sensation also gave peeks into her birthday celebrations a day back. She rang in her birthday eve in complete hearty and lively spirit.

As of 2019, Lilly was included among the 40 most powerful people in comedy by Forbes.

Her NBC talk show A Little Late With Lilly Singh was a great success and the channel has ordered for a second season. It will renew with Lilly as Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh, her own prime time sketch comedy show which is going to air soon.