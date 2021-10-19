Comedian Orders Football Socks from Myntra, Receives a Bra Instead

Online shopping despite all its conveniences isn’t without its drawbacks as several incidents have shown wherein people have either received empty boxes or wrong products. In yet another incident of confusion, a man was shocked on receiving a padded bra instead of the stockings he ordered. A Twitter user, who goes by the username @LowKashWala, shared his story on the microblogging site. In his post, Kashyap mentioned how he received a completely wrong product from Myntra. The user had ordered football stockings for himself, but a black bra from a brand Triumph was delivered to him on October 12. But the bizarreness did not end here, when he opted to register for the exchange, the company refused to replace the product. When Kashyap reached out to customer care for the goof-up, Myntra responded - “Sorry, can’t replace it”.

Feeling helpless, he shared a snap of the product received along with Myntra’s response via his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Ordered football stockings. Received a triumph bra. @myntra’s response? “Sorry, can’t replace it”.” The man stated that he will now be wearing a 34 CC bra to football games, and it will be his sports bra.

The goof-up has left netizens in splits and has gone viral on social media sites. Many customers shared similar experiences and slammed the e-commerce sites for their negligence. The online shopping site was also quick enough to react to Kashyap’s grievance. It assured the man that his complaint has been escalated and it will be addressed with utmost priority.

Some users even sympathised with the women who would have received the football stockings. “Thoughts and prayers for the woman who is wearing football stockings for better support,” one of them wrote. A couple of people even suggested Kashyap how he can possibly use the bra as it cannot be returned.

In another e-commerce delivery mishap, TV actor Paras Kalnawat receives an empty box of Nothing Ear-1 earphones. TV serial ‘Anupamaa’ fame Paras Kalnawat ordered a pair of earphones from an e-commerce giant-Flipkart and received nothing packed inside the box of earphones. Paras took this delivery error to Twitter and tweeted images of the empty box he received from Flipkart. He posted with a caption complaining about the deteriorating quality of service and how this e-commerce giant may lose its customer base and goodwill soon.

