Comedian Posts Fake Essay Online Pretending to be an English Teacher, Draws Flak

Comedian Alexis Pereira recently not only crafted a fake essay, but also uploaded it on Twitter with edits as an exasperated English teacher.

Posting the fake essay, the comedian wrote, “Teaching my first English course this semester has been rewarding but I don’t know what to do with this student.” He gave a D grade to the essay in the picture.

In the Twitter post, Pereira tried to show that the submission by a student is nowhere closed to the assignment given by him.

Although the essay was titled, “What Exactly Does Tom Want with Jerry?” the comedian wrote on it that it was supposed to be about Tom from The Great Gatsby, the book he said the class was reading.

Teaching my first English course this semester has been rewarding but I don’t know what to do with this student pic.twitter.com/Sgn07Kaq6D — Alexis De Wokeville (@MrAlexisPereira) February 10, 2020

The tweet, which was meant to be a funny one, did not go down well with some Twitter users, who considered it to be a real one. The post garnered 757K likes and was retweeted over 125K times.

The tweet, which went viral, got mixed reactions from netizens. Many laughed at the essay, while some criticized the comedian, who portrayed himself as the teacher.

A user, reacting to the post, wrote that the teacher should be fired for posting the essay online.

The writing is terrible but the fact you posted it online should get you fired — melissa runs the world (@MGastorf) February 10, 2020

One user said that it was generous on the teacher’s part to give the student a D.

Hi Alexis, I'm gonna need to see this entire essay, for journalism — Jake (@jacobkleinman) February 10, 2020

Some users questioned the authenticity of the essay, while others said they need to read the entire say.

With no name on it, I can’t see a FERPA or privacy issue. The student can tell others, if they want. — JA Facts Matter (@jajatex) February 10, 2020

One Twitterati even said that the name of the student is not on the sheet, so there can be no privacy issue.

