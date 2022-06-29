Comedian Rahul Subramanian Offers Really Unhelpful Solutions to Genuine Life Problems

Comedian Rahul Subramanian has been giving out super unhelpful life advice on Instagram because that’s just what you sometimes: a reminder that you win some, you lose some. In all fairness, he shared full disclosure before people sent him their queries. “Share genuine [life] problems and I will give you unhelpful solutions.” This is the eighth time he’s doing such an exercise on Instagram, and it seems people keep coming back for more. This time, as usual, a slew of problems came in, because obviously no one’s ever lacking in that department.

Someone said they were bored in life and had no interests; “what should I do?” Subramanian unhelpfully offered, “MBA”. When someone said they couldn’t decide on an airport outfit, he advised them to take the train. Another person said they wanted to buy a MacBook Air but didn’t have the money for it; Subramaniam told them to “start with air for now”. The last one was exceptionally unhelpful and potentially wounding. Someone told Subramanian their problem was that he replied to them. In response, he didn’t reply to them.

In part 2 of this session, apart from some NSFW queries, someone also asked Subramanian if they should tell their crush they liked him. Subramanian’s response: “You don’t have to. I already know”. On theme for Pride month, someone asked him how they could come out as bisexual to their parents. “Mom dad, ek ladka aur ladki dono kabhi dost nahi ban sakte mere,” was the spectacularly unhelpful advice.

“Comedy is not about saying honest things, it is about jokes. And jokes are not facts,” Subramanian had said in 2020. “Honesty in comedy is to do things that you find funny, the line is drawn by others who watch and interpret,” he added.

“I don’t know what that line is or if there’s any. I think it is different for everyone. What comedians that I know of do is that they say things that they find funny and that’s the only constant rule that you can follow. Sometimes you’re trolled for it, sometimes people like it and sometimes they don’t. As a comedian you can never pre-judge it,” he explained.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.