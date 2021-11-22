Beef or ‘Bromance’? Comedian Raunaq Rajani Claims Chetan Bhagat is His Childhood ‘Bhaiya’

After author Chetan Bhagat’s attempt to join the Vir Das ‘Two Indias’ conversation faced backlash from netizens, stand-up comedian Raunaq Rajani has started an epic thread on how he grew up with Bhagat, referring to him as ‘Bhaiyya’ and entertaining the internet. “I may fight or find many faults with my mother but I won’t go criticising her in the neighbours house. I may find a hundred things wrong with my country but I won’t go criticise it publicly on an international stage. Maybe it’s just me, but some things are just not done.” Bhagat had tweeted on November 18 after the Das controversy erupted. Desis attacked him with the ‘log kya kahenge’ mentality and accused him of promoting ‘toxicity.’ On November 19, Rajani decided to take netizens on a wild guessing game with a tweet laced with sarcasm (or facts?). “Not a lot of people know this but I grew up in Naraina Vihar, West Delhi right next to Chetan Bhagat’s house and he would criticise his mom all the time to my parents. In fact it was my parents that would try to explain to him that what he’s doing is wrong.” Twitterati went crazy trying to make sense of this new beef or ‘bromance’ - whatever you wish to call it - with many from the ‘neighbourhood’ joining in the banter.

Not a lot of people know this but I grew up in Naraina Vihar, West Delhi right next to Chetan Bhagat’s house and he would criticise his mom all the time to my parents. In fact it was my parents that would try to explain to him that what he’s doing is wrong. https://t.co/ig2nJileHm— Raunaq Rajani (@SirRaunaqRajani) November 19, 2021

Bhai I lived in Inderpuri, heard it from the other side of bridge too. Tsktsk— prkr (@ZaloBhai) November 19, 2021

Bhagat in a clarifying tweet went so far as to brand him a ‘loser’ and called out the ‘lies’ in his claims, although Rajani’s apparent sarcasm was not lost on any of us. Right?

Losers falsely claiming to be associated with me and lying to get loser likes lol. How loser like their life must be that they do this for validation.— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 20, 2021

Rajani had a perfect emotional comeback for this, too.

Bhaiya kon hai yeh losers? Aap bol do, main ussko maarunga. You know since childhood I get very defensive about you 😤😤😡 https://t.co/Dx3p5pH3vU— Raunaq Rajani (@SirRaunaqRajani) November 20, 2021

The comedian proved his dedication for the new role by even changing his Twitter bio to ‘Chetan bhagats childhood neighbor & his brother from another mother’ and starting an AMA (ask me anything) thread on their ‘relationship.’

I used to be @chetan_bhagat ‘s childhood neighbor. Ask me anything— Raunaq Rajani (@SirRaunaqRajani) November 20, 2021

In a series of tweets calling out his detractors (or just Rajani), Bhagat went on to categorically criticize the criticisms aimed at him.

Didn't mention anyone in my observations about India but always interesting and fun to see who gets triggered. And thanks for the engagement. Twitter algo kind of needs it sometimes. Shukriya.— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 20, 2021

The battle in India’s opinion space is between these English-upbringing losers who think they know better and real Indians who know have a stronger and more real voice, even if not as polished. The losers are losing, but one must ensure such elitism is stamped out totally.— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 20, 2021

Rajani then upped his game and produced a surely non-edited picture for those asking for proof, leaving netizens in splits.

For those in my DMs asking for proof here’s me and @chetan_bhagat bhaiya as kids. pic.twitter.com/dwhv6mU1wM— Raunaq Rajani (@SirRaunaqRajani) November 20, 2021

You both look very similar. Are you sure you are his neighbour and not his cousin?— Zeeshan Mhaskar (@MhaskarChief) November 20, 2021

Okay, we’ll give it to Bhagat this time for trying to be funny.

Damn my brother from another mother https://t.co/6Cgmjv8SnH— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 20, 2021

Rajani did not back down and shot back with another tweet, the last in the tweet-war, so far.

‘Another mother’ who has had to hear you complain about your own over the years. But it’s all in the past now bhaiya. Miss u. https://t.co/ClLKwxP4NI— Raunaq Rajani (@SirRaunaqRajani) November 20, 2021

Netizens, who were clearly enjoying the exchanges, chipped in with their takes on the subject.

@PrimeVideoIN Please give him the Comicstaan S2 winner title for this.— Milner Jr Goenkar (@mandarin_timble) November 20, 2021

This going too far….😂😂😂— Ssshhhhhh (@TeesriD) November 20, 2021

Hahahaahahahah….Bhai kya Dhoya hai…aise logo k saath aisa hi hona chahiye…— vikram sharma (@vikram_00769) November 21, 2021

Stand-up comic Das, who has been at the receiving end of severe criticism over his viral “Two Indias" monologue at the Kennedy Centre in Washington recently, has said he will continue to write “love letters to my country" as long as he is able to do comedy. In the six-minute controversial video, Das talked about the duality of the country and mentioned some of the most topical issues India has been facing, from its COVID-19 situation, gang-rapes, crackdown against comedians to the farmers’ protests. It caused a huge uproar on social media, with a section of the internet demanding strict action and actress Kangana Ranaut even calling him a “criminal". A complaint was also filed against him for making “derogatory statements against India." Although Rajani or Bhagat has not tweeted any new revelations of their childhood camaraderie, who wouldn’t love a slice more of this passive-aggressive banter. We know we would.

