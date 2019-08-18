Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

This Comedian Talking About Superstitions in India is All Kinds of Relatable

'Prasad ko mana nahi karte.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:August 18, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
This Comedian Talking About Superstitions in India is All Kinds of Relatable
Photo credits: Raunaq Rajani / YouTube
Loading...

The fact that we Indians are superstitious is no secret.

We could be having a perfectly normal day and next moment *boom* an innocent black cat crosses our path and now we have a storm of bad luck coming our way. But as quickly as we invite trouble, we jugaadu folks always have a handy remedy to ward off the evil instantly. Touchwood.

From flipping upturned chappals to NOT cutting nails at night to avoiding non-veg on Tuesdays and Thursdays to hanging nimbu-mirchi in front of our vehicles for safety (airbags, who?), we desis have been following age-old practices because our nanis-dadis told us to do so without offering any logical explanation. And who wants bad luck anyway, right?

Now, in a fresh gig, stand-up comedian Raunaq Rajani takes a deep dive into Indian superstitions that he has faced growing up in a conservative family.

Exam hacks.

Making a wish.

Prasad ko mana nahi karte.

(Credits: YouTube/FB)

Sharing the hilarious video on his Facebook page Rajani writes, "Hello! Here is my stand up video on Indian superstitions and my family. Please pass on this video to 1000 people and something beautiful will happen before you sleep tonight!"

You can watch it here:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram