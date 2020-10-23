Comedian Re-Created 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Scene and We're All Super Nostalgic

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors of the Indian Cinema, not only in India but all across the globe. The dialogues and scenes from his films are often recreated by his fans around the world. From his signature ‘open arms’ pose to some of his iconic dialogues, social media is flooded with several videos of people copying SRK and his famous scenes.

One such video has surfaced online on social media, where a comedian from East Africa can be seen recreating a scene from one of SRK’s iconic movie KuchKuchHota Hai. The video is based on the summer camp scene where Shah Rukh comes to meet his daughter Anjali, but coincidentally ends up meeting his best friend Anjali played by Kajol.

The comedian perfectly matched the expression of SRK and it’s hilarious. The caption of the video reads, “Eti@jichoo_tzWangapiTuliangalia iii Banda La VIDEO UnalipaSh 50 A Moment To Remember kuchkuchhotahai@iamsrk@kajol

Ever since the video has been shared on the Internet, it has gone viral on several social media platforms leaving the fans amused.

This is not the first time that scenes from the movies of King Khan had been recreated. Earlier too, a group of Indonesian fans recreated the song Bole Chudiyan from the movie Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, which was originally filmed on Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and SRK. The group has matched every detail of the song – from wearing similar costumes to makeup, jewellery, hairstyle and even the dancing steps.

Meanwhile, on October 16, SRK and Kajol Starrer KuchKuchHotahai has completed 22 years. The film is still a favourite of 90’s kids. Another film by the duo, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, recently completed 25 years of its release.