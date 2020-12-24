Comedian Saloni Gaur Recreates Kangana-Diljit's Feud in Parody 'Hostel Protest' Video

The recent feud between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh over the ongoing farmers protest in Delhi had hooked desi internet for the longest. And it seems the frenzy is far from being over.

The long war of words broke out between the two stars when Diljit lashed out at Kangana for misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman from the farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh and alleging the woman had joined the protest for Rs 100.

Although Ranaut had immediately deleted the tweet following a massive social media backlash, the damage was done and the actress was widely called out and trolled for spreading misinformation.

In a latest parody video, comedian Saloni Gaur has recreated the Kangana-Diljit spat as a college protest and it's hilarious.

The video is part of Saloni's latest show on Sony LIV's 'Uncommon Sense with Saloni' and the six-and-a-half-minute clip strikes a parallel between the farmers agitation and a protest of college students to safeguard the rights of canteen workers.

Saloni plays the role of Kangana, who is now 'Pangana Ranaut', a third year student of 'mass miscommunication' and an award winning writer, director, actor and producer.

A visibly irritated Pangana alleges how these Punjabi hostels' 'tukde tukde gang' along with mess workers are creating a ruckus and have blocked all ways to her room and even the lab doors. But little do they know, Panagana never visits the lab, because she 'hates doing research'(read: pun intended).

She is sure that all the Punjabis want is to break the unity of the mess workers and create their own 'Punjabi Rasoi (kitchen)'. Having faith in the college administration, who after all 'must've thought a lot before implementing the rules', Pangana alleges that these protesters just want MSP — More Schezwan per Plate — and how is that possible!

And in no time she is shut by a raged voice. Entry: Diljit Dosanjh aka topper and the GOAT of college.

Defending the rights of the mess workers, Diljit shuns Pangana and reminds her that these workers wake up early every day so that no one in the college stays hungry. If one also dares to attack them with water canon, they are going to utilise that amount to cook food for everyone.

The spat between the two characters go on, in a similar manner to that of their Twitter war.

However, through out netizens can relate well with the metaphorical references of the parody to that of the farmers agitation.

The ugly war of words between Ranaut and Diljit took off when the latter had tweeted, "Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa ..(Listen to this proof, @KanganaTeam. One should not be this blind. She keeps says anything)," Dosanjh tweeted as he shared a video of an elderly woman Mahinder Kaur speaking on the farmer stir.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾 Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Following this Kangana hit back by saying, "Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne?"

Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Karan Johar is the producer of Diljit's Bollywood film Good Newwz.

And there it all began and every time Dosanjh had a counter attack in shudh Punjabi, netizens picked him as the winner and ofcourse their favourite lines from his Punjabi tweets.