Comedian Teaches How to Make Your Own Mask Using The Shorts You Are Wearing

If you are just planning to make your own mask, try not doing it the Ellis way.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 11:09 AM IST
On the day of announcing the lockdown extension, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a DIY mask: He wrapped his gamcha around his face. As more states announce the compulsory use of masks when stepping out, one of the most searched DIY tutorials on the Internet is-- How to make your own mask.

And the Internet keeps getting creative in this lockdown.

After all the multiple tutorials on masks, a comic artist and illustrator Adam Ellis showed off how he made his mask, at home, using exactly two things: Scissors, and his shorts. In fact, he showed off a little too much as that seems like the only pair of shorts he owned.

In case you thought there's nothing to see there, oh well, you have missed the 'cheekiness'.

“I think everyone is so bored at home right now and starved for fun and levity that it struck a chord with people,” the comedian told HuffPost. He said that Twitter and Instagram are the only social outlets that allow everyone to take their minds off things. "Also, everyone is extra horny right now!” he said, trying to figure why exactly his tweet his resonated so much.

Ellis is right about that.

Indians, at least, have found an enjoyable way of spending time during quarantine - sex.

A report shared by delivery app Dunzo showed that while hand wash was the top priority for users in Jaipur and Chennai, the most ordered product in Mumbai was condoms. Not just Mumbai, residents of other cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad also seem to be having a lot of sex. The most ordered product in both Bengaluru and Pune was a home pregnancy test kit while the contraceptive tablet iPill was the most ordered commodity from Hyderabad.

However, if you are just planning to make your own mask, try not doing it the Ellis way.

