1-MIN READ

Comedian Trevor Noah is Giving Away 50 Laptops to Teachers Working Online

File image of Trevor Noah.

File image of Trevor Noah.

Noah, who hosts the American satirical news programme The Daily Show, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 6:28 PM IST
To help teachers taking online classes in the lockdown, South African comedian Trevor Noah on Tuesday announced to give away 50 surface laptops to the educators.

Noah, who hosts the American satirical news programme The Daily Show, took to Twitter to make the announcement. He asked his followers to nominate their favourite teacher in the comments and he would pick 50 of them.

“TEACHERS who are forced to do all your work online! I’ve got 50 more Surface Laptops to give away to any educators who need a new device. Please tag your favourite teachers and I’ll pick 50 at random. PS- Teachers, you’re allowed to be your own favourite and tag yourself! (sic),” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Comedy Central has increased the run-time of "The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah" from 30 to 45 minutes.

The lockdown imposed across countries to curb the spread of coronavirus has shifted most of the work online with apps like Zoom taking the centre stage. Meetings, classes and even hangouts with friends have moved to the virtual space.

