A Comedian Played Ukraine's President. Now He Won the Presidential Election, For Real.

Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelensky, who is known for a TV show where his character accidentally becomes the President, won the presidential elections against incumbent president Petro Poroshenko with a landslide victory.

Raka Mukherjee

Updated:April 22, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
A Comedian Played Ukraine's President. Now He Won the Presidential Election, For Real.
Image Credits: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko
Who's the clown everyone's talking about in Ukraine? The answer is their newly-elected president.

Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelensky, who is known for playing the Ukranian president on television, won the presidential elections against incumbent president Petro Poroshenko with a landslide victory.

Zelensky is best known for starring in a satirical television series 'Servant of the People' in which his character accidentally becomes Ukrainian president. Except, it's a reality now. Only, he didn't become president 'accidentally.' According to exit polls, the political newcomer, who dominated the first round of voting three weeks ago, more than 70% support.

In the television series, Zelensky played a poor teacher who accidentally becomes the President of Ukraine after a monologue rant on anti-corruption goes viral on social media. Taking a cue from his character, Zelensky used social media itself to announce his bid for the presidency. He also followed the same thread as his character and campaigned on the promise to remove corruption.

Zelensky's victory is being seen as a huge blow to Mr Poroshenko and a rejection of Ukraine's establishment.

While the news of his victory reached the globe, lots of people pointed out that they found similarities between another world leader. Can you guess which other country has a 'fool' for a President?













Will the new President take his job seriously? Only time will tell.
