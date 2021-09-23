Comedian's Story of Ola Driver Reuniting With Kid on Ganesh Chaturthi Goes Viral

Comedian-actor Aditi Mittal narrated one heartwarming incident in a Twitter thread, that has now gone viral. The tale is about how an Ola cab driver found his son, who went missing during the Ganesh Mahotsav in Mumbai. The story also involves a thoughtful gesture by the driver. The story has struck a chord with many social media users and is attracting a lot of positive feedback.

Aditi, who is also a writer, revealed that she was on her way to an open mic event in a cab, when she overheard his phone conversation. She said the cab driver was calling and asking people about his three-year-old son’s whereabouts. The conversation went on for over an hour, as he made one call after another, and everyone at the other end answered in the negative.The cab driver’s wife also became hysterical with fear as their child was nowhere to be found.

Yesterday something ridiculous happened. I was on my way to an open mic in an Ola cab. The cab driver was on his phone, and I was about to ask him to get off the phone, when I eves dropped on his conversation.— Toolkit for Hot Takes (@awryaditi) September 20, 2021

Aditi, who heard his wife crying on call, asked the driver if he wanted to go and look for his kid instead of wasting time to escort her. He declined the offer, saying that he needed the money, which she offered to pay. She paid his fare in full and got down, took an auto rickshaw to complete the rest of the journey.

Fortunately, the driver found his missing son soon afterwards. Aditi received a call from him, who informed her that his son had been found. The next morning, the cab driver reached the location where he had picked Aditi up the previous day. He offered a box of handmade naariyal modaks - coconut flavoured sweets. It so happened that the driver, too, had overheard her conversation, who was talking to a friend about homemade modaks.

The story reached the cab company Ola. The official Twitter handle of the ride-hailing company asked Aditi to share the driver’s details so that the company could pass on their compliments to the driver-partner. Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi also noticed the thread and called it a heartwarming start to the week. The thread has been liked thousands of times since being shared on the micro-blogging site. Twitter users were touched by the story and showered it with a huge amount of love. Many people praised Aditi and the driver for going the extra mile to help a stranger.

Recently, a the Reader’s Digest ‘lost wallet’ experiment, ranked the Maximum city as the second most honest city in the world.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here