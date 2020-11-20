Comedian's Tik Tok Video on Her 2020 Wishlist is for All of us Who Got Stumped by Virus This Year

New year prompts many of us to set certain goals and resolutions to bring about a better change in our lives. Most of us are guilty of setting our resolution and probably not being able to stick to it.

However, the bucket list that many of us might have prepared for the year 2020 is certainly something to be cherished. Most of us had made some big plans and wanted to declare how 2020 is the year when we finally take that first vacation to Europe or plan to go skydiving or finally save up money to buy that house. Who knew the sneaky coronavirus would just own the year and cancel all of our plans.

But our bucket list might be lying there somewhere wondering what happened to us. And one lady is doing just that in her latest Tik Tok video leaving netizens in splits.

The lady reads out her pre-corona to-do-list for the year 2020. Comedian Robyn Schall opens her video by pouring some wine into her glass, who doesn't need a little intoxication to deal with this year.

She starts off by saying that she is in the middle of hitting "rock bottom". Robyn says that she found the goal list that she made in December last year for 2020. The comedian then says that she will be reading some of it out as she says, "Tell me if this is not hilarious" .

Topping her list was her wish to make more money and travel more. As she reads it she laughs off at her own 2019 version for being completely oblivious of what was coming.

The list gets funnier as she reads, lose weight and be more "social" as some of her goals. Ending the video, Robyn said that her one last goal which was to cry less.

She then reveals, "I've cried every single day of this whole pandemic." Robyn sis laughing uncontrollably in this TikTok video which has now garnered over 6 lakh likes according to Mirror.