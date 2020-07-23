Comet NEOWISE Will Be Closest to Earth Tonight. Here's How You Can Watch It

Sky gazers have got an excellent opportunity to witness comet NEOWISE as it will be closest to Earth tonight. It will be visible to the naked eyes after sunset until around 9.30 pm in the north-west direction.

The comet has been named after NASA's Near Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer space telescope, which detected it in March.

Comet NEOWISE was visible in the early morning hours before July 12.

How to spot it in the sky tonight:

The comet will be seen after sunset just south of the Big Dipper constellation. This constellation is also known as Saptarishi in our country.

Although it can be witnessed with naked eyes, it will be best to use binoculars or a small telescope for a clearer view.

People may find some difficulty while spotting it due to the crescent moon’s brightness. However, the moon is expected to set around 8.30pm.

As the comet can be viewed till 9.30 pm, sky gazers will get almost a window of one hour to see it clearly.

Apart from this, star gazing apps can help you figure out where you should look in the sky to view Comet NEOWISE. One such app is SkySafari 6 which can assist you in comfortably tracing the comet.

The comet once it disappears will not be visible for another 6,800 years. It is currently moving at a speed of 13,942 kilometres per hour.

Comet NEOWISE has two tails. One of which is made of dust and gas and the other of ionised gas.