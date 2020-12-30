'Comfort and Cutting-edge Technology': PM Modi Hails Newly Launched Vistadome Tourist Coaches

In another sleek addition to the Indian Railways fleet, newly designed vistadome tourist coach, were introduced that would make for a memorable and comfortable journey for the passengers in near future. On Tuesday, the coaches, developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), successfully completed the 180 kmph trial run.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday retweeted a post by railway minister Piyush Goyal and praised the “cutting-edge technology” of the new coaches.

Comfort and cutting edge technology! Will make train journeys more memorable. https://t.co/swC8wIAcYD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2020

Piyush Goyal had shared photos of the newly launched coaches and tweeted, mentioning how they come with roof top glasses with rotating seats, Wi-fi facilities.

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway line, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Kalka-Shimla Railway, Kangra Valley Railway, Matheran Hill Railway, between Dadar in Mumbai and Madgoan in Araku Valley and Kashmir Valley are some of the routes these new coaches will be integrated into.

These coaches have been completely made in India at Chennai's ICF factory. The seats are comfortable and plush red in colour and will provide a unique outside experience to passengers with the large windows. The new coaches have been built on the more safer LHB platform.

Never seen anything like it during my sporting travels in India for #UttarPradesh Basketball and Cricket. This is a great step forward for the future generations. — Shubham Shukla 🇨🇦 (@ShuklaS25) December 29, 2020

It will memorable to passengers who will traveling iñ the gorgeous Vistdome coach — Rañjit Kumar Boral (@RanjitBoral) December 30, 2020

This looks WOW! Important is a majority people's mindset in our country to maintain and not misuse or abuse the Govt property.@PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc — Surasen Goswami (@Surasen3) December 29, 2020

Although the initial reaction to the coaches have been good, many also expressed their concerns regarding earlier instances of spoiling of railway coaches. There have also been incidents of stealing removable facilities or damaging them before.

In an incident that reflected gross misuse of public service and carelessness, passengers of Tejas Express, India's first high-speed semi-luxurious train that was launched in 2017, took away headphones, damaged LCD screens, soiled the toilets and littered the entire train during its maiden journey from Goa to Mumbai.

The matter came to fore when many passengers who rode the train after the maiden ride complained that they were not given headphones to connect to LCD screens.

Speaking about the new coaches, Goyal had tweeted, "Ending the Year on a Great Note: Indian Railways' Train successfully completed 180 kmph speed trial of new design Vistadome tourist coach.

These coaches will make train journeys memorable for the passengers Railway track & give further boost to tourism."