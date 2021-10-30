'Comfort, Nostalgia, Puneeth Rajkumar': Fan Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Late Actor

Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar‘s untimely demise sent shockwaves through the film industry as well his fans. Many heartbroken fans took to social media to reminisce over the life led by the actor and the myriad ways that his films touched them. Among these tributes, a fan’s heartfelt note for Rajkumar has been going viral on social media as it resonated with many who found comfort in the films of the late actor. At the time of writing this article, the fan’s tribute has over 1,700 likes on Twitter. The person, who goes by @PonnathPuraaNa on the microblogging platform, wrote, “If you had asked me yesterday if I considered myself a fan of Puneeth Rajkumar, I would have told you sure I like him but do not consider myself a fan, proceeding to tell you how I despise the whole concept of hero fandom. But today, as I heard the news of his heart attack first and his demise later, I found myself completely disturbed, blank, and unable to think of or do anything else. I still cannot think about anything else but him, his films that I have watched, his songs that I have loved, his smile, his grace, his charm, and everything else that made him so endearing to us all".

He added in the note: “Sure, he was the son of the Kannada world’s biggest cultural icon, and as the youngest member of the household that is almost considered a part of all our extended families, he was someone we all would naturally have held dear. But, right from those unforgettable roles he played as a child actor to some of those blockbuster movies later on, he became an absolute superstar in his own right. And it is exactly for this reason why many of us were quite unhappy with the way filmmakers kept trying to restrict him within the shadows of his father, when he had so much charm of his own." Read the full note here:

Could not resist writing this for the love of our @PuneethRajkumar! ❤ pic.twitter.com/GiEtmrC1B7— ರಕ್ಷಿತ್ (@PonnathPuraaNa) October 29, 2021

Many Twitter users shared their own memories of the late actor below the post. “Can relate so much! “Maja Madu" song had become a rage when i was in 3rd grade! Always felt he did a lot more variety of characters as a Child Actor than t template star movies as an adult! The movie that i was most excited abt of his will never be made!" one fan commented.

Can relate so much! "Maja Madu" song had become a rage when i was in 3rd grade! Always felt he did a lot more variety of characters as a Child Actor than t template star movies as an adult! The movie that i was most excited abt of his will never be made!🥺🥺 #DVITHVA! If only he— CoolYogi (@CoolYogi7) October 30, 2021

had done #MungaruMale, which was apparently written for him & his mom didn't approve of its script, perhaps his Career would hav gone off in a tangent! Quite a few of his films in recent years were Tamil movie remakes, which dwindled my excitement towards his films! Thank god for— CoolYogi (@CoolYogi7) October 30, 2021

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in a Bengaluru hospital on October 29 after suffering a heart attack, leaving fans and colleagues shocked and grief-stricken. The 46-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital after he was complained of chest pain.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.