Comfort Over Glam: This Couple Wore Tracksuits On Their Wedding Day

Great food, glamorous attires and beautiful decor are some of the most important requisites for a couple planning their wedding day. For a bride, her wedding dress needs to be perfect to the T. Most soon-to-be brides tend to be fussy about the outfit they will wear on the biggest day of their life. As important and lovely as the formals, gowns and designer threads are, the modern day is all about experimentation. Where is the fun without breaking norms and bending rules? A newlywed couple, who come across as the innovative and unconventional type, completely transformed the idea of wedding day trousseau. On their biggest night, the bride and the groom walked hand in hand dressed in sweat suits. How do we know that? A videographer by the name Sarah Gonzalez shared the most fun video on Instagram under the username @wildwoodfilms.

The clip shows the fun wedding scene that went down as the newlyweds grabbed the limelight but not in the usual way. Interestingly, they thought ahead and decided to ditch their finery for tracksuits so they could dance the night away. The pair, with their unique choice of outfit, disrupted the standard trends and chose to depart from the consistent wedding clothes. The bride wore a crop top, track pants, trainers and a white veil. The groom showed up in an all-black hoodie and pants set.

Sarah Gonzalez of Wildwood Films documented the perfect dancing video of these loungewear devotees dancing away. The caption read, “I predict sweat suits will be an up and coming trend this year and I am HERE FOR IT" Gonzalez said, showing photos and videos from her clients’ big day, where they can be seen dancing freely and cuddling up to each other at their reception. She asked, “What do you guys think? Would you do this at your wedding?"

Opinions on the newlyweds’ choice were mixed. A few netizens lauded their bold choice, others were not as impressed by their ‘sporty’ outfit. A user commented, “I hope this trend catches on.” Some commenters dubbed the bride and groom inconsiderate for their attire.

Weddings are like an extension of your personal style. If you could, would you feel comfortable in jumpers, and enjoy your day ?

