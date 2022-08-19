Comments on Debina, Gurmeet's Second Pregnancy Show How Society is Insensitive Towards Infertility

Infertility has become more common than ever in India, but there’s little awareness about the struggles related to it. What’s worse is people offering unsolicited advice and uncalled for judgements on couples going through this. The most recent example is that of Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, who announced their second pregnancy, shortly after they had their first baby.

While their industry friends showered them with congratulatory messages and love, some social media users have posted comments that are problematic and outright disgusting. One of these comments read, “This is strange your baby is still not 3 months and you are pregnant with 3 months baby, ouch strange.” Another unsolicited piece of advice read, “3 years gap between two kids is a must, it’s appropriate for mother and children.”

It came to a point where one user asked, “Mam as in ur 1st preg u face a lot of probm, don’t u think u should wait for atleast 1 yr for 2nd bby,(sic)” to which, Debina had to strongly hit back saying, “What is your suggestion in such a situation I call a miracle? ABORT?”

This is not something a pregnant woman should have had to say in one of the most beautiful phases of her life. And, more so, with a woman who has fought infertility and is now breathing a sigh of relief.

Debina’s struggles with infertility are not a secret. Through her YouTube channel, she has come out about how long she waited for her first baby and her IVF (In-Vitro Fertilisation) journey. For a woman who has gone through years of negative pregnancy tests, a positive pregnancy test soon after her first baby, is definitely nothing short of a miracle, which is what she is calling it. Whether it is a natural pregnancy, another embryo transfer, or surrogacy, should really not be anyone’s business.

Infertility is a painful journey – physically, mentally, financially, and emotionally. And, it’s persistent, the society needs to accept that. Women and men who have been trying to have a biological child for years go through times that they had never imagined they would have to witness. A year has 12 months, and a negative pregnancy test every single month for years together can take a toll on anyone. A woman struggling to become pregnant goes through multiple tests, procedures, injections, medicines. Infertility tends to even change people physically as well as emotionally. At the end of the day, it’s nobody’s fault. Infertility happens due to various reasons, many of which are beyond your control. Yet, the whole process creates a sense of self-doubt in the couples going through the journey.

Hence, when you see not one but two successful pregnancies back to back, after years of just not being able to get pregnant, it’s special. And, when people make a mockery out of this, the joke is really on them.

As a woman living a similar journey, I can imagine what such comments must have really done to Debina. It’s refreshing to see she hit back at people giving opinions she did not ask for.

Here’s wishing a very happy and beautiful second pregnancy to Debina and Gurmeet.

