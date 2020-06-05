'Commitment Level A+': Mumbai Cop Saves 14-year-old's Life by Donating Blood, Earns Salute

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday hailed a policeman for donating blood to a 14-year-old patient requiring open-heart surgery at a city hospital where no other suitable donor could reach due to cyclone Nisarga and the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to an official statement, Deshmukh called up the policeman, constable Akash Gaikwad, and told him the entire force was proud of him.

Akash, we are proud of you! Deshmukh told the constable, appreciating his gesture.

Gaikwad is attached to the Tardeo Police Station in Mumbai.

The statement said 14-year-old Sana Fatima Khan required A+ blood at the time of her open heart surgery at Hinduja Hospital here on Wednesday, the day when cyclone Nisarga approached the coastal belt of the state.

Later, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh shared a photo of Akash Gaikwad and praised the cop for going beyond the call of duty.

Commitment Level: A+



A 14-year old needed blood group A+ to undergo an open heart surgery.



When friends or family could not make it to the hospital due to #CycloneNisarga, PC Aakash Gaikwad donated blood.@MumbaiPolice wishes the young girl a healthy life ahead!#MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/nxiQLHQIoR — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) June 4, 2020

Many others chimed in to extend their warm wishes to the cop.

Due to the cyclone and the novel coronavirus, no medically suitable donor could reach the hospital on Wednesday, the statement said.

Gaikwad, who was on duty at the hospital then, came forward and donated blood to the patient in such a serious condition, the statement added.

Be it the spread of COVID-19 or Nisarga cyclone, the police force has always been a great support to the common citizens.

My salute to the warriors like Akash Gaikwad. As the head of the entire police family, I am proud of my police force, the statement quoted Deshmukh as saying.

