Community Group Buys 255 Plastic Frisbee-Style Rings to Save Seals from Injury

In a bid to save seals from injury, a community group has purchased all the plastic ring toys which were being sold at the Norfolk coast. The group, Gorleston Community Beach clean, bought all 255 frisbee-type rings from a shop in the seaside town and another in nearby Hemsby. A number of mammals have been injured along the Norfolk coast after getting their necks stuck in discarded toys.

Members of the group spoke to shopkeepers who agreed to not to sell the freebis-style plastic rings to customers.

Organisers Melanie Ruse said when she first saw pictures of seals with their heads stuck through the toys it “broke” her heart.

"They are so dangerous to seals and it's shocking to see the damage they do when caught round a seal's neck," Ruse was quoted by BBC as saying.

The group led by Melanie Ruse organises litter-picking events on the beach, but has now gone beyond to save seals from potential injury.

Ruse spoke to owners of the only shop in Gorleston that sells the toys - the Yacht Shop - and they gave their consent to not purchase any more.

To ensure the stock which the shop was having was not used on beaches, Ruse purchased all of them -and at another owned by the same couple- at a discounted price of Euro 100 (approximately Rs. 7,900) which was funded through a grant, the report said.

The owner of the shops, Jane Johnson told BBC, "We were happy to help. This means we can replace the stock with the standard solid frisbees which are not a danger to wildlife in the same way."

According to the report, Ruse is donating the ring toys to community groups including one which provides activities for people with learning disabilities, and another which runs a circus skills course.

"This is on the understanding that they are not to be given out or sold individually as we don't want them back at the beach," Ruse said, adding, "They are strictly for inland use only."

